Sabres rally for another 7-5 win over Hawks

For the second straight night, the Badlands Sabres picked up a 7-5 win over the Sheridan Hawks Saturday in junior hockey action at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.
It was also the second win of the season for the Sabres and evened their mark at 2-2 for the season.
The Sabres again played well enough to seemingly take control of the game after two periods, leading 4-1. But Sheridan came roaring back with four goals in the third and actually tied the contest at 5-5 before Badlands responded with two power-play goals in the final minutes to get the win.
The Sabres took a 2-0 lead after the first 20 minutes of play on goals by Carter Johnson and Brady Ridnour. Johnson's score came just 54 seconds into the game and was assisted by Derrick Brown and Adam Kahpeaysewat. Ridnour's came with just 21 seconds remaining with Brown again assisting, along with Hunter Fischbach.
Badlands made it 3-0 six minutes into the second period on Rhodes Buffalo's first goal of the season. Remington Buffalo and Keagon Holloway got the assists.
Teejay Torgrimosn got Sheridan on the board with a goal at the 7:11 mark, assisted by Nathan Gilleshammer and Drew Elliott.
The Sabres, however, responded and made it a 4012 game on Mason Martin's third goal of the season, assisted by Kael Delzer and Zach Vockler.
Brown scored for the first time this season for the Sabres to open the third period, assisted by Johnson and Fischbach.
But Sheridan then took over with four straight goals, by Makhai Sparks and Gilleshammer and two goals from McCaffrey Billings.
After Sheridan tied the game at 5-5 at the 14:20 mark, Delzer took over the Sabres with his first two goals of the season. His first, at 17:27, saw Vockler and Holloway assist, and his second, 12 seconds later, got assists from Seth Stock and Vockler.
After struggling for much of the third quarter, the Badlands defense regained its momentum and the Sabres held on for the win.
The two teams combined for 100 shots on goal, keeping the respective goaltenders busy. The Sabres finished with 51 shots — 19 in the first, 21 in the second and 11 in the third.
Brooks McLean picked up his first win by stopping 44 of 49 shots. Patrick Loeffler took the loss, stopping 44 of 51 shots.
The Sabres continue their homestand next weekend, hosting the Yellowstone Quake Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.