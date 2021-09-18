Sabres rally for another 7-5 win over Hawks

For the second straight night, the Badlands Sabres picked up a 7-5 win over the Sheridan Hawks Saturday in junior hockey action at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

It was also the second win of the season for the Sabres and evened their mark at 2-2 for the season.

The Sabres again played well enough to seemingly take control of the game after two periods, leading 4-1. But Sheridan came roaring back with four goals in the third and actually tied the contest at 5-5 before Badlands responded with two power-play goals in the final minutes to get the win.

The Sabres took a 2-0 lead after the first 20 minutes of play on goals by Carter Johnson and Brady Ridnour. Johnson's score came just 54 seconds into the game and was assisted by Derrick Brown and Adam Kahpeaysewat. Ridnour's came with just 21 seconds remaining with Brown again assisting, along with Hunter Fischbach.

Badlands made it 3-0 six minutes into the second period on Rhodes Buffalo's first goal of the season. Remington Buffalo and Keagon Holloway got the assists.

Teejay Torgrimosn got Sheridan on the board with a goal at the 7:11 mark, assisted by Nathan Gilleshammer and Drew Elliott.