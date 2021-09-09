Sabres ready to open inaugural season

Fischbach said he wouldn't be surprised if teams looked past them early in their inaugural season in the league.

“We’re a first-year team, so obviously nobody is going to think anything of us,” he said. “We’re going to be out there working hard every day no matter what, and we’re going to show up every night as a team.”

Currie said he thinks potentially they can challenge, although he said it is a little tough now as they are missing five players from Canada who are having a tough time getting over the northern border.

Currently, he said strength is their ability to see the ice.

“Everyone wants to work together, everyone can shoot and everyone can pass,” he said. “It will work in our favor to have 20 guys who can work hard compared to other teams that maybe only have a top 10.”

It just so happened that the Sabres open with two games against the Gillette Wild, a team that Hodge previously coached in the league. He said he knows the area, the surrounding, but the Wild have a whole different program now with a different coach and different players.