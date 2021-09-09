Sabres ready to open inaugural season

The Badlands Sabres junior hockey team has been together as a unit for just over a week and is anxious and excited to get going Friday night with the season opener in Gillette, Wyo., before hosting Gillette Saturday night.
Even their owners and coaches, including head coach Brendon Hodge and assistant Danny Battochio, have a few butterflies despite their professional hockey experience that ended with the Rapid City Rush. Vern Burress is also an owner and an assistant coach.
It’s been a whirlwind for the Sabres, who were announced as a member of the North American Tier III Hockey League April 27. The team gathered at the Roosevelt Ice Arena Wednesday night for an intrasquad scrimmage in front of a nice crowd and got some kinks out before things count Friday and Saturday night.
“We’re anxious for Saturday night (home opener) and we’re anxious to get past that first weekend,” Hodge said. “It’s stressful, like any other job, but seeing the guys with jerseys on and equipment on, it has been really refreshing to see.
“But there will be butterflies in my stomach on Saturday — a little on Friday but it will be worse for me at home. Me and Danny played for the Rush and a lot of people are looking at us to see what we are bringing and all of that.”
Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.
Watching his team compete, even in an intrasquad setting Wednesday night, made Hodge happy as a coach.
“I’m pretty impressed, but there is a lot of work to be done,” he said. “I am happy with our speed of the game and how we use our speed to pass the puck. There is a lot to do, though. But this is the first time they have played (a game) on the ice together, so I was happy about that.”
In putting their first team together, Hodge said they zeroed in on some players and had some hits and some misses. He said he is happy with the players that they have.
The best part of the team this early, Hodge added, is how close they have become with the camaraderie and the chemistry they have built.
“These kids just met each other last Wednesday (Sept. 1), and you go into that locker room and you’d think they have known each other for 10 years, which is great to see,” he said. “I am big on team bonding and team stuff. The quicker we build the team bonding, the better we will be at the beginning of the year.”
The Sabres have four local players from Rapid City — Kael Delzer, Mason Martin, Derrick Brown and Seth Stock — but also have a roster filled with players throughout the country and Canada.
Among those players are goaltender Maxim Currie from Edmonton, Alberta, and left wing Hunter Fischbach from St. Paul, Minn.
“This is a great opportunity. It is a great place to play,” Fischbach said. “I can’t think of anywhere else I would rather play.”
Currie is in his fourth year of junior hockey and is one of three players to come to Rapid City that were with Missoula, Mont., last season. The Sabres organization bought the franchise from Missoula.
“The coaches have connections higher up and they also brought me along when they bought our team, so I kind of came as a package deal,” Currie said with a grin.
Hodge said their focus now is on playing in game situations. He told the team after the scrimmage that there is a job and task at hand with the opening of the season.
“We had our fun with the scrimmage, then practice Thursday morning,” he said. “We’ll be as ready as we possibly can for Friday night. That is our goal; that is what we have been shooting for since last week. Friday night is when the real deal starts. We have to make sure we are ready to go.”
Hodge said they have high expectations for the team in the league, but at this level, it helps their program if they move their players along, if they help them on to college and to the higher levels of junior hockey.
“That would be a success to me to help as many players as possible move up,” he said. “Obviously there is a championship mind-set. Right now everybody is at zeroes. You don’t know, you are just looking at names on a piece of paper. But I would lie if I said we didn’t have championship aspirations. We want to make the playoffs, we want to do some things.”
Fischbach said he wouldn't be surprised if teams looked past them early in their inaugural season in the league.
“We’re a first-year team, so obviously nobody is going to think anything of us,” he said. “We’re going to be out there working hard every day no matter what, and we’re going to show up every night as a team.”
Currie said he thinks potentially they can challenge, although he said it is a little tough now as they are missing five players from Canada who are having a tough time getting over the northern border.
Currently, he said strength is their ability to see the ice.
“Everyone wants to work together, everyone can shoot and everyone can pass,” he said. “It will work in our favor to have 20 guys who can work hard compared to other teams that maybe only have a top 10.”
It just so happened that the Sabres open with two games against the Gillette Wild, a team that Hodge previously coached in the league. He said he knows the area, the surrounding, but the Wild have a whole different program now with a different coach and different players.
“I told our players Wednesday morning that we don’t know anything about these teams right off of the bat. As we play them more and more, we’ll know about them,” he said. “But now nobody has their systems in place. This weekend we want to compete for every battle that it comes down to. It is not about system stuff this weekend, it is about competing and who wants that puck or who wants that battle more. It’s that type of game right now. Then we’ll get into the systems in and you’ll see a much more fluid game.”
The Sabres play in the Frontier Division of the league and will also battle the Sheridan Hawks, the Yellowstone Quakes, the Helena Bighorns, the Bozeman Icedogs and the Butte Cobras.
The league also has 25 teams in four other divisions. The top four teams in each division qualify for the postseason playoffs.
As one of three 20-year-olds — also Levi Knight and Denim Young — Currie said it will be their job to make sure the younger players know that it is just a game and to have fun.
“The first half of the season will be crucial for the younger guys, getting warmed up and getting ready to play,” he said. “In the second half, you have to start getting ready for the playoffs already. You have to do everything you can to stay ready and beat the top teams. It is better when you are having fun. If you are having fun, you are playing well, and when you are playing well, you are winning.”
Fischbach agreed and is especially looking forward to Saturday night.
“It was nice seeing people in the stands (Wednesday night), and we were out there having a fun time,” he said. “It was good to go out there and play a game, it really helped.”