Sabres rebound offensively but fall to Butte for series sweep

After scoring just one goal in their 7-1 loss to the Butte Cobras on Friday night, the Badlands Sabres rebounded with a more efficient offense on Saturday.

While they potted five goals, their third most in a game this season, they surrendered seven for the second consecutive night in a 7-5 loss to the Cobras for the two-game series sweep at the Butte Community Ice Center in Butte, Montana.

Seth Stock, Hunter Fischbach, Cole Sykes and Mason Martin all had one-goal, one-assist performances, while Kael Delzer and Carter Johnson collected two assists apiece. Goalie Brooks McLean made 40 saves and allowed six goals in 54 minutes, while backup Zach Broxterman made two saves and surrendered one goal in 3:17 between the pipes.

The Cobras (7-12-2) opened the scoring with a goal at 10:39 of the first period and added another at 15:17 to build a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

They made it 3-0 with a goal at 3:50 before the Sabres (7-10-1) got on the board with a power-play goal from Fischbach at 4:41 assisted by Stock and Delzer.

Butte scored at 9:08 of the middle frame to stretch their lead back out to three, 4-1, but Badlands answered with a goal from Sykes at 17:01, assisted by Carter Johnson and Mason Martin, to make it 4-2 after 40 minutes.

The Cobras started the third period in the fury by burying three goals in the first three and a half minutes, with two scored in the first minute, to make it 7-2.

Martin began a push for the Sabres when he scored at 15:07 on a power play, then Brady Ridnour followed with his own power-play goal at 16:19 before Stock picked up his goal, also on a power play, at 17:09 to suddenly make it a two-score affair.

But no other goals were scored in the remaining 2:51 of the game.

The Sabres, losers of three of their last four, will finish off their long stretch on the road with a two-game series against the Great Falls Americans (9-8-3) in Montana on Friday and Saturday.

