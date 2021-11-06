Sabres record biggest win of season in series sweep of Butte

Before heading out on a month-long road trip west, Badlands Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said he wanted the home crowd at Roosevelt Ice Arena to leave on a high note.

“We wanted to make sure we left the crowd with something good and something positive,” he said.

The Sabres delivered, as five different skaters tallied goals and five others collected assists in a 6-2 win over the Butte Cobras for their largest margin of victory this season and a two-game series sweep, their second.

“This is probably one of the biggest weekends of our season, coming off tough losses the last couple of weeks,” said Hodge, whose team has suffered four straight losses entering the weekend to the Helena Bighorns where they were outscored 29-6. “We focused in. We talked all about how we can’t do anything about the past. Let’s look forward.”

Rapid City’s Seth Stock led Badlands (5-7-1) with two goals and two assists, while Hunter Fischbach and Zach Vockler each registered one goal and one assist and Kael Delzer, Derrick Brown and Brady Ridnour all notched two assists. Maxim Currie collected 33 saves in net.

“It’s amazing. Everybody touched the puck and other guys stepped up and played their role,” Stock said. “We had everybody tugging on the rope tonight, so it was a great experience.”

Stock got the Sabres on the board just 28 seconds into the contest when he stuffed in a rebound off a Brown backhand. Following a Butte (5-10-2) goal at 2:58, Cole Sykes whacked at a bouncing puck in front of the crease that doinked off the goalie’s shoulder and drifted in at 8:29 to give the lead back to the Sabres, who held it for the remainder of the evening.

Carter Johnson deflected in a Levi Knight shot that sailed past the goaltender’s high-reaching glove at 13:15 of the first period for a 3-1 advantage before the Cobras potted another at 15:54 to cut it back to a one-score game. But Vockler hauled in a loose puck for a breakaway chance and buried a wrister bottom-left with 6.5 seconds left to cap off a four-goal opening frame for the Sabres, a season-high.

“It gets everybody going on the bench,” Stock said of starting games off well. “And that’s what we need; a positive note to keep going and everybody staying positive on the ice and on the bench.”

Both of Butte’s first-period goals came on power plays, the second scored on a 4-on-4 situation, but the Cobras were given just one man-advantage after that and failed to convert.

Fischbach made it 5-2 in the second period when he deked left and fired a wrister that clipped the crossbar en route to a goal at 16:31.

Stock rounded out the offensive onslaught with his second tally of the night, a wrister from the left circle at 8:59, which came with 46 seconds left on a five-minute slashing major penalty.

“We have a talented team, and it took a little while for everybody to start believing in it,” Hodge said. “I think now we’ve got some guys who hadn’t been scoring goals or were in a slump, and got off the schneid this weekend.”

The Sabres won’t be back at Roosevelt Ice Arena until early December as they’ll begin a six-game road slate in Sheridan, Wyoming, Butte, Montana and Great Falls, Montana over the next three weekends.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

