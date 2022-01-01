Sabres ring in new year with game at The Monument, rocked by Helena

As part of their collaboration with the Rapid City Rush, the Badlands Sabres began their inaugural season playing home games at Roosevelt Ice Arena with the possibility of competing at The Monument Ice Arena at some point.

On Saturday afternoon, they made it happen. Following 14 games played down the street at Roosevelt in 2021, the Sabres opened the new year skating on the Rush’s home ice among a small crowd of loyal fans.

For head coach Brendon Hodge, who was one of the leading members in bringing the junior hockey organization to Rapid City, it was a particularly special moment as it was one of his first times back on the arena ice since he was a player for the Rush more than a decade ago. This time as a bench boss.

“It’s a feeling of nostalgia from playing here before, playing with Danny (Battochio) and winning a championship here,’ said Hodge, who was a member of the Rush’s 2010 Central Hockey League championship team. “It was cool for me to be back out there, be behind the bench, and I’ve never been behind the bench before, so that was a cool, different feeling.”

The significance of the moment was not equaled by a rousing performance, however, as the tall task of taking on the best team in the NA3HL proved too much as the blue and orange were rocked 7-3 by the Helena Bighorns for the two-game series sweep.

“It’s a nostalgia about being here and the whole atmosphere and the rink and everything. It was great, it was top notch, I understand that, but you’re trying to win a game and it’s tough when the guys aren’t ready to play,” Hodge said.

Badlands (13-17-1) potted two of their goals on power plays, giving them five in their series, and scored all three in the third period. Zach Vockler and Seth Stock tallied one goal and one assist apiece, while Mason Martin scored and Kael Delzer and Keagon Holloway dished out assists. Maxim Currie made 45 saves playing all of regulation in net.

“The first two periods we didn’t play very well, and we played well in the third period, but anybody will tell you it’s a 60-minute hockey game,” Hodge said. “We do have a younger team and we’re making young mistakes right now, but it’s a little annoying.”

Helena (29-2-0) opened the scoring at 5:51 of the first period when Samuel Feamster wrapped around a far-sided goal. Adam Harvey followed just over a minute later with a slap shot from the left-wing circle, and Liam Bland stuffed in a puck left out in front of the crease at 8:07.

Bland and Feamster potted their second goals of the afternoon at 10:55 and 13:57, respectively, one from the high slot and another from close range, to make it 5-0 after 20 minutes.

Dylan Cunningham notched the only goal of the middle frame with a shot past the glove side of Currie from the low slot at 6:18.

The Sabres, who have not been shutout this season, finally got on the board at 2:59 of the third period, 35 seconds into a power play, when Martin stuffed in a cross-ice pass from Delzer.

Vockler scored three minutes later by stealing a puck in the offensive zone and firing a wrister over the right shoulder of Bighorns goalie Eric Buchholz.

Taber Gutschick rounded out Helena’s offensive onslaught with a goal from the high slot at 7:56.

Stock gave Badlands its final goal of the game with a wrister from the left-wing circle at 14:09, which came 49 seconds into a power play. The Sabres finished 2-for-5 on the man advantage to move to 25.6% on the season, good for 18th in the league out of 34 teams.

“We’re trying to take positive stuff out of it. We don’t like to lose two games in a row, but I thought our power play was clicking really well,” Hodge said. “I thought some of the guys really showed that they’re here for the right reasons and other guys played themselves out of the lineup.”

Badlands has entered the final two-month stretch of the regular season and has 16 games remaining while currently sitting outside a playoff spot. The Sabres return to action next weekend for two games against the Yellowstone Quake on Friday and Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.