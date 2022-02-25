 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres rocked by Gillette 6-1

Carter Merritt

Badlands Sabres forward Carter Merritt looks for a shot on a goal in a Dec. 3, 2021 game against the Great Falls Americans at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.   

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Hunter Fischbach scored the lone goal for the Badlands Sabres, who dropped a 6-1 result to the Gillette Wild Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Cade Hesse and Keagon Holloway picked up the assists on Fischbach's goal. Maxim Currie stopped 39 of 45 shots in the loss between the pipes.

Fischbach's goal, his 11th of the season, came at 14:30 of the opening frame and served as the first goal of the game. Holloway earned his 15th assist and Hesse grabbed his second.

The Wild proceeded to score all six of their goals unanswered. They tallied three in the middle frame during a 10-minute stretch, and another three in the third period during a two-minute stretch.

The Sabres wrap up their regular season Saturday against the Wild at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

