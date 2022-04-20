Sabres select two Thunder forwards in first-ever draft

The Badlands Sabres were forced to trade all of their picks in the 2021 North Americans Tier III Hockey League Draft because they were late joining the league.

This year, with their inaugural season under their belts, they were ready, and on Wednesday they selected a pair of hometown players with their first two picks.

Center Dawson Wirth and forward Alexander Petrotto, two Rushmore Thunder skaters who helped lead the team to the state championship game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association, were taken in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively.

“We kind of wanted to make it special and mean something,” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said of his program’s first official draft. “And make sure we’re giving back to the community of Rapid City as well.”

Wirth, a Rapid City Stevens junior who was drafted 14th overall out of 136 total picks, led the SDAHA with 35 goals and 65 points this season in 20 games, while also topping the league with seven shorthanded goals. Petrotto, also a Stevens junior who was selected 48th overall, collected 14 goals and 20 assists in 18 games. He led the state tournament with five goals in three games.

Both players have been on Hodge’s radar for some time, he said. The two played for Hodge when he served as head coach of the Thunder during the 2020-21 season.

“There’s been some research that we’ve done throughout the year and through the last couple years on these players,” he said.

The Sabres also selected center Mason Johnston out of Shawnee, Kansas in the third round of the draft, 82nd overall, and forward Keenan Howard, who played for the Oahe Capitals of the SDAHA, in the fourth and final round, 116th overall.

Johnston potted 26 goals and added 54 assists, leading all of Kansas high school hockey in points, while Howard was 17th in South Dakota with 14 goals.

Badlands drafted all forwards to beef up its front lines, Hodge said. The Sabres finished 20th out of 34 NA3HL teams in goals, averaging 3.23 per game.

“We are trying to upgrade in all aspects and have a more competitive team than we did last year,” he said. “Our main focus this year, throughout the draft, was to look for some scoring depth and add some offensive punch to the players we have coming back from last year’s team.”

A drafted player does not guarantee their signing with that team. Players can opt out of junior hockey in favor of college or returning to their high school squad. Players that do choose to join are committed to the team that selected them.

Hodge said he believes Wirth and Petrotto are both ready for the Sabres.

We still have a long way to go. It’s only April and the season doesn’t start until December,” he said. “A lot of things come up in these young kids’ lives in the next few months, with college opportunities or being with their buddies and wanting to go back and play with their friends. A million things will happen in the next few months.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

