Sabres' Seth Stock and Kael Delzer, two Rapid City natives, called up to Aberdeen

Seth Stock and Kael Delzer, two Rapid City natives who have excelled in their first seasons as junior hockey players with the Badlands Sabres, have been promoted to a higher level along with forward Hunter Fischbach, the team announced Tuesday.

The trio received a call-up to the Aberdeen Wings, a member of the Tier II division of the North American Hockey League. The Sabres are one tier below the Wings, who play their home games at Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen, South Dakota and are 16-12-2 this season.

Stock and Delzer, former Rushmore Thunder players, were among the first three signees for the inaugural Badlands Sabres season back in July. Stock leads all NA3HL defenseman this season with 13 goals in 31 games and has added 22 assists to sit in third among active defensemen in points. He has also potted two overtime game-winners.

Delzer is the team leader in points with 39, tallying 17 goals and 22 assists in 31 games, while Fischbach has collected eight goals and 18 assists this season. This call-up marks the second promotion for Fischbach this season.

The Sabres (13-17-1) are back in action Friday against the Yellowstone Quake at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0