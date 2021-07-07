Sabres sign defenseman Denim Young

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced the signing of defenseman Denim Young.

The 19-year-old from Billings, Mont., played the last three seasons in the NA3HL with the Yellowstone Quake and the Missoula Jr. Bruins. This past season Young played 15 games for the Jr. Bruins and had two goals and three assists, along with eight penalty minutes.

“Denim was one of the players I circled as soon as I watched the team play in last year’s playoffs” said Badlands head coach Brendon Hodge. “His experience and leadership ability will be a welcome addition to our defensive core. His skating ability and the way he controlled the puck and his desire to want to win every night will all be things our fans will enjoy watching from him. We as an organization are extremely excited for Denim to play here in the Black Hills this upcoming season."

Colorado cowboy is all-around winner at Crawford rodeo

Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., was the all-around cowboy at Crawford, Neb.'s Old West Trail Rodeo over the Fourth of July Weekend.

Uptain scored 86 points while aboard Summit Rodeo’s Sam Brown to win the saddle bronc riding, which had 28 contestants, and also placed third in bull riding with 74 points.