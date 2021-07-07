Sabres sign defenseman Denim Young

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced the signing of defenseman Denim Young.
The 19-year-old from Billings, Mont., played the last three seasons in the NA3HL with the Yellowstone Quake and the Missoula Jr. Bruins. This past season Young played 15 games for the Jr. Bruins and had two goals and three assists, along with eight penalty minutes.
“Denim was one of the players I circled as soon as I watched the team play in last year’s playoffs” said Badlands head coach Brendon Hodge. “His experience and leadership ability will be a welcome addition to our defensive core. His skating ability and the way he controlled the puck and his desire to want to win every night will all be things our fans will enjoy watching from him. We as an organization are extremely excited for Denim to play here in the Black Hills this upcoming season."
Colorado cowboy is all-around winner at Crawford rodeo
Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., was the all-around cowboy at Crawford, Neb.'s Old West Trail Rodeo over the Fourth of July Weekend.
Uptain scored 86 points while aboard Summit Rodeo’s Sam Brown to win the saddle bronc riding, which had 28 contestants, and also placed third in bull riding with 74 points.
Contestants for 11 states and a Canadian province were money winners at the rodeo.
Nebraska cowboys dominated the steer wrestling. Kris Rasmussen of Riverdale was the winner in 4.8 seconds, Dru Melvin of Hebron was second in 5.5 seconds and Lane Day of Bartlett was third in 6.5.
The other event winners were: bareback riding —Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, Mont.; 78.5 points; tie down roping — L.D. Meier, Limon, Colo., 10.0 seconds; team roping — Braden Puirrung, Hartford, S.D., and Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, Wyo.; 4.9 seconds; bull riding — Hayden Harris, Hulbert, Okla., 83 points; and barrel racing—Jenna Humble, Mud Butte, S.D., 17.40 seconds.