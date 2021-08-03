 Skip to main content
Sabres sign defenseman Levi Knight
NA3HL HOCKEY

Sabres sign defenseman Levi Knight

The Badlands Sabres Hockey Club announced the addition of defenseman Levi Knight on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 161-pound native of Spokane, Washington played last season for the Missoula Jr. Bruins in the NA3HL dressing 34 games with a total of one goal, six assists for a total of seven points. He also racked up 74 minutes in the penalty box.

“Levi was one of the players we have scouted since acquiring the team from Missoula” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Levi’s leadership will be counted on this season as he will help lead our defensive core. Levi plays a style of hockey that players don’t like playing against. We look forward to seeing him in a Sabres uniform this September."

