Sabres sign first 2 draft picks, 6 former Thunder players

More than a third of the Badlands Sabres’ roster next season will be comprised of players from the City of Presidents.

After a trio of Rapid City skaters served as members of the Sabres’ inaugural 2021-22 team, the junior hockey organization has made room for plenty more as six players made their commitments to the team official, receiving their game jerseys during a ceremony Wednesday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

For head coach Brendon Hodge, adding that many local athletes to his squad reverts back to his original vision for the program.

“That was the main reason behind making this team,” Hodge said. “Was to give players some other opportunities, and hopefully some colleges will look at them, and to show these players that there is more hockey to be played.”

All half-dozen skaters are former members of the Rushmore Thunder, where Hodge previously served as head coach, and have contributed to its success over the last several years. They’re following in the footsteps of current Sabres defenseman Seth Stock, who carried a successful high school career into the junior hockey ranks after being one of the program's inaugural signings.

Stock, a captain who re-signed with Badlands on Monday, presented the new signees, his former teammates, with their orange and blue sweaters.

“It’s amazing, and especially because I’ve gotten to grow up and play with them. It’s incredible to see where they are now and get a chance to play with them again,” said Stock, who made the All-NA3HL Rookie 1st Team this past season. “I would tell them this was always an option for moving on to the next level. If you really want to play and take hockey seriously, this is where you’re going to be successful.”

Junior hockey is available to athletes aged 16-20 and provides a more competitive atmosphere than high school for those looking to advance to the college and professional levels.

Among their new acquisitions, the Sabres signed their first two draft picks in center Dawson Wirth and forward AJ Petrotto. Wirth was selected in the first round, 14th overall, while Petrotto was taken in the second round, 48th overall, in the North American Tier III Hockey League Draft on April 20.

“It was big for us. I got the chance to coach all these kids before last year at Rushmore, so I’ve had my eye on them for a couple years,” Hodge said. “It wasn’t like they just came up, so I’ve been doing my due diligence on them.”

Wirth, who led the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association with 35 goals and 65 points this season, said he had been at try-outs for other squads, but ultimately decided to stay in Rapid City.

“Me and my buddies actually came and watched most of the (Sabres) games, so it was pretty exciting to get an opportunity to play for this team,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a bigger, stronger and faster game, so I’ll definitely be working on that stuff throughout the summer to try and get better.”

Petrotto recorded 14 goals and 20 assists for the Thunder this season, and led the SDAHA state tournament with five goals in three games.

“I’m excited. I’m hoping it’s going to be a blast and we can do something special next season. I want to play hockey past high school, and I think this is the best route to take for it,” he said. “I’ll definitely have to think faster and react faster. I’ll definitely have to build up and get a little stronger, too.”

Badlands surrendered the ninth most goals in the 34-team league this season, allowing 4.6 per game, so much of the offseason has been spent beefing up their defense. New signees Parker Brannan, Duncan Chisolm and Tyson Dunbar are all blue-liners.

Chisholm was tendered by the Sabres in early April.

“It’s a great organization and I’m just super excited to play for Coach Hodge again,” Chisholm said. “I definitely had some other ideas on what I wanted to do, but then it just made sense to stay here in my hometown."

While Brannan is graduating high school and looking for a new team, Dunbar has another year left and had the option of joining the Sabres or returning to the Thunder. He decided on the Sabres for the increase in play-style.

“It’s a pretty good opportunity. You get to play at a little higher level, you’re playing at home and you get a few more games in, too,” Dunbar said. “I feel like you’re playing better competition, playing against better players, so you should develop better skills when you’re playing against people who are a little better.”

Badlands was in the market for new players after losing six who became ineligible after turning 21, including top goalie Maxim Currie. They replaced him with Brady Devries, the netminder made famous after serving as the Utah Grizzlies' emergency goalie in a December 2021 game and beating the Rapid City Rush in an ECHL game.

Devries stopped playing sanctioned hockey after high school, joining the club team at Grand Canyon University, but decided to get back into it and make a push for a hockey career.

“I’m just excited to get back out there and start playing,” Devries said “It’s going to be good to have all the ice time, and the longer season is going to be really fun too.”

The Sabres also announced the hiring of Brooks Mitzel as their new assistant coach. Mitzel, a Rapid City native and Rushmore Thunder alumnus, graduated from Iowa State this spring after a three-year collegiate career with the Cyclones. Before that, he played at Salem State and had a two-year junior hockey tenure.

Badlands is slated to open the regular season in September. The 2022-23 NA3HL schedule is expected to be announced in July.

“They came and saw our games last year and noticed this is a different feel, this is a different mentality,” Hodge said. “We ask a lot of our players. We ask them to be the right type of person in the community. We make sure we’re recruiting the right type of people on the ice, but mostly out in the community. That's what we looked for, and with these six players we signed, they all have outstanding track records with that.”

