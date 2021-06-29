Sabres sign forward Brady Ridnour

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced the signing of forward Brady Ridnour.
The 18-yea-old from Council Bluffs, Iowa played 30 regular season games with the Omaha Jr. Lancers of the USHS-NE last season and finished with five goals and six assists for 11 points. Ridnour also had a total of 63 penalty minutes.
“Watching Brady play this spring at the High School National Championships in Omaha, I was really impressed by Brady’s work ethic,” said Badlands head coach Brendon Hodge. “Every shift he is out on the ice, he gives his teammates everything he has. Brady plays a physical style of hockey and has been well coached throughout his high school career. The Sabres organization is extremely excited to have Brady and we are looking forward to him hitting the ice this upcoming September.”
Rush trainer, equipment manager earn honors
The Rapid City Rush, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced Tuesday that each of the 14 participating member team’s athletic trainer will be recognized with the 2021 ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Fairly Group, while each Member Team’s Equipment Manager will be recognized with the 2021 ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.
For the Rush, head athletic trainer Cody Lindhorst and head equipment manager Gavin Bechtol earned those honors.
“On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the member teams’ athletic trainers and equipment managers for their hard work and dedication it took to make this season happen,” said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst.
Lindhorst recently concluded his seventh season as the head athletic trainer for the Rush, coming to the team from Traverse City, Michigan. He is a graduate of Central Michigan University, earning his degree in Sports Medicine/Athletic Training, and played as a goaltender on the Chippewas’ Division I ACHA Club Hockey Team.
Bechtol recently completed his third season as the head equipment manager of the Rush. A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan and alumnus of Western Michigan University, he is the son of former Rush equipment manager and current Tucson Roadrunners equipment manager Eric Bechtol. Bechtol came to the Black Hills most recently from the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and has also spent time as the Assistant Equipment Manager of his hometown Kalamazoo Wings.