Sabres sign forward Brady Ridnour

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced the signing of forward Brady Ridnour.

The 18-yea-old from Council Bluffs, Iowa played 30 regular season games with the Omaha Jr. Lancers of the USHS-NE last season and finished with five goals and six assists for 11 points. Ridnour also had a total of 63 penalty minutes.

“Watching Brady play this spring at the High School National Championships in Omaha, I was really impressed by Brady’s work ethic,” said Badlands head coach Brendon Hodge. “Every shift he is out on the ice, he gives his teammates everything he has. Brady plays a physical style of hockey and has been well coached throughout his high school career. The Sabres organization is extremely excited to have Brady and we are looking forward to him hitting the ice this upcoming September.”

Rush trainer, equipment manager earn honors

The Rapid City Rush, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced Tuesday that each of the 14 participating member team’s athletic trainer will be recognized with the 2021 ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Fairly Group, while each Member Team’s Equipment Manager will be recognized with the 2021 ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.