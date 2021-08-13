Sabres sign forward Cole Sykes

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced that forward Cole Sykes has signed with the program.

Sykes is a native of Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada, and played last season in the Poland2 league dressing in 10 games scoring one goal and one assist.

“Adding a player like Cole is very exciting for our organization" said Sabres coach Brenden Hodge. "He comes to us with a lot of experience at the junior hockey level. Cole plays both ends of the rink and we will be using him in all different situations during a game."

The Sabres open the season Sept. 10 at Gillette, Wyo., with their first game Sept. 11 at home against Gillette.

BHSU announces women's hoops schedule

Black Hills State women's basketball has released its 2021-22 schedule which features six non-conference games and 11 home games within the 28-game slate.

The Yellow Jackets open the season with six non-conference games, all on the road. They open at Minot State for two, on Nov. 11 and 12 before taking on Wayne State (Nov. 19) and Sioux Falls (Nov. 20) the following weekend.