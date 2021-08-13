Sabres sign forward Cole Sykes

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced that forward Cole Sykes has signed with the program.
Sykes is a native of Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada, and played last season in the Poland2 league dressing in 10 games scoring one goal and one assist.
“Adding a player like Cole is very exciting for our organization" said Sabres coach Brenden Hodge. "He comes to us with a lot of experience at the junior hockey level. Cole plays both ends of the rink and we will be using him in all different situations during a game."
The Sabres open the season Sept. 10 at Gillette, Wyo., with their first game Sept. 11 at home against Gillette.
BHSU announces women's hoops schedule
Black Hills State women's basketball has released its 2021-22 schedule which features six non-conference games and 11 home games within the 28-game slate.
The Yellow Jackets open the season with six non-conference games, all on the road. They open at Minot State for two, on Nov. 11 and 12 before taking on Wayne State (Nov. 19) and Sioux Falls (Nov. 20) the following weekend.
BHSU will close out non-conference play with a Hawaii tournament in Kaneohe where it takes on Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 24 and Walsh University on Nov. 26.
RMAC play begins at home as BHSU hosts Western Colorado Dec. 3 and Fort Lewis Dec. 4.
A road trip to Colorado Mesa (Dec. 10) and Westminster (Dec. 11) will follow, before heading back home to face New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 17 and UCCS on Dec. 18.
Following winter break, the Yellow Jackets hit the road and travel to Regis on Dec. 31 and Colorado Mines on Jan.1. They head home for one against Colorado Mesa on Jan. 8 and then head to Western Colorado on Jan. 15.
BHSU returns home for a pair of rival games against Chadron State (Jan. 18) and South Dakota Mines (Jan. 21) before going on the road again to Metro State (Jan. 28) and Colorado Christian (Jan. 29).
The team opens February hosting Adams State on Feb. 4 and CSU Pueblo on Feb. 5.
A four-game road trip follow with games at UCCS on Feb. 11, New Mexico Highlands on Feb. 12, Chadron State Feb. 15 and South Dakota Mines Feb. 19.
Two final home games wrap up the 2021-22 regular season against Colorado Christian on Feb. 25 and Metro State on Feb. 26.
The RMAC Tournament will begin March 2, and conclude with the championship game on March 6.