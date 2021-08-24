Sabres sign forward Hunter Fischbach

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced that forward Hunter Fischbach has signed wit the team for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Saint Paul, Minn.,played last season with the St. Paul Johnson High in the USHS-MN league, competing in 18 games scoring 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points.
"I had the opportunity to watch Hunter skate at the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL main camp and I was very impressed,"said Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge. “Hunter was one of the hardest workers on the ice, playing both ends of the rink. He is a player that our fans will really enjoy watching. We would like to welcome Hunter to the Sabres family and we look forward to seeing him hit the ice.”