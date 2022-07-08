 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres sign forward Peyton Wilson

The Badlands Sabres announced Friday they have signed forward Peyton Wilson ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"Peyton is coming to us after finishing his high school career in Michigan and tallied over a point per game in his senior season, and was an integral part of his team's success” Sabres assistant coach Brooks Mitzel said. “Peyton is a versatile player, and can be used in a lot of different situations."

Wilson, a Hudsonville, Michigan native, played last season with the Hudsonville High USHS-MI club along with the BRPD Riverkings 18U AA, collecting 20 goals and 21 assists in 42 games. 

"Peyton is equipped with size and skill, which we think will help him adapt to the junior level well," Mitzel said. "Wilson also has a great work ethic on the ice and is a great kid off the ice. He is the ideal player that this organization is looking for and we are excited to have him join our ranks."

