JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres sign Huron's Izaiah Philips

Sabres logo

The Badlands Sabres announced Friday morning they have signed forward Izaiah Philips for the 2022-23 NA3HL season.

“Our organization is very excited for the signing of Izaiah" Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "I had the opportunity to coach against Izaiah while I was coaching high school hockey. He was always a type of player that everyone had to be aware of when he was on the ice. He has a lot of speed and sees the ice very well."

Philips, a Huron native, signed a tender with the team back in April. The 19-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists in 13 games played for Finlandia University of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

"Izaiah also has a knack for finding the back of the net," Hodge said. "With a year of college hockey under his belt we will be relying on his experience to help lead our team this upcoming season.”

