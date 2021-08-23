 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres sign Saint Paul native Fischbach
alert
NA3HL HOCKEY

Sabres sign Saint Paul native Fischbach

{{featured_button_text}}
Sabres logo

The Badlands Sabres announced the signing of forward Hunter Fischbach on Monday.

Fischbach, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Saint Paul, Minnesota comes to the Black Hills after spending last season at Johnson High School in Saint Paul in the USHS-MN league where he totaled 11 goals and 12 assists in 18 games.

"I had the opportunity to watch Hunter skate at the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL main camp and I was very impressed” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Hunter was one of the hardest workers on the ice playing both ends of the rink. He is a player that our fans will really enjoy watching. We would like to welcome Hunter to the Sabres family and we look forward to seeing him hit the ice.”

The Sabres start practicing Sept. 1. They open the season Sept. 10 on the road against the Gillette Wild.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 19
Local

Your Two Cents for August 19

Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News