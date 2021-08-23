Sabres sign Saint Paul native Fischbach

The Badlands Sabres announced the signing of forward Hunter Fischbach on Monday.
Fischbach, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Saint Paul, Minnesota comes to the Black Hills after spending last season at Johnson High School in Saint Paul in the USHS-MN league where he totaled 11 goals and 12 assists in 18 games.
"I had the opportunity to watch Hunter skate at the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL main camp and I was very impressed” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Hunter was one of the hardest workers on the ice playing both ends of the rink. He is a player that our fans will really enjoy watching. We would like to welcome Hunter to the Sabres family and we look forward to seeing him hit the ice.”
The Sabres start practicing Sept. 1. They open the season Sept. 10 on the road against the Gillette Wild.