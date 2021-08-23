Sabres sign Saint Paul native Fischbach

Fischbach, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Saint Paul, Minnesota comes to the Black Hills after spending last season at Johnson High School in Saint Paul in the USHS-MN league where he totaled 11 goals and 12 assists in 18 games.

"I had the opportunity to watch Hunter skate at the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL main camp and I was very impressed” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Hunter was one of the hardest workers on the ice playing both ends of the rink. He is a player that our fans will really enjoy watching. We would like to welcome Hunter to the Sabres family and we look forward to seeing him hit the ice.”