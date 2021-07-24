Sabres sign two goaltenders

“I am very excited to partner the Rush with the Badlands Sabres. I’d like to thank the ownership group of the Sabres: Vern Burress, Brendon Hodge, and Danny Battochio for joining us in this venture,” said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey. “I always stress how important it is for our organization to be a community partner first, and this is another way to accomplish that goal. Through this partnership, we can continue to grow the game of hockey in the Black Hills. The Sabres offer an opportunity for players to compete in a more competitive league in the hopes of advancing themselves to college or beyond. This partnership is also a great opportunity to help continue the tradition of hockey originally established here by the Rushmore Hockey Association and their Rushmore Thunder programs. I look forward to seeing hockey continue to grow in the Black Hills with this Sabres partnership and RHA’s longstanding commitment to the game.”