Sabres sign two goaltenders

The Badlands Sabres have announced the signing of two goaltenders, Zach Broxterman of Shawnee, Kansas and Brooks McLean of Anchorage, Alaska.
The 5-foot-9, 140-pound Broxterman comes to the Sabres after playing the past three seasons with the Kansas City Jets of the USHS-KS. In his most recent season, he played in 15 games putting together an impressive 13-1 record with a 1.39 goals against average and .938 save percentage. He also had three shutouts in the regular season.
McLean standing 6-3 and 176 pounds, joins the Sabres after playing the past season with the Indy Jr. Fuel 18U AAA squad, playing in six games and tallying a goals against average of 2.75 and .914 save percentage. During the six games, he was 2-3 with one split decision.
“We are very excited that Zach and Brooks have signed with us," badlands head coach Brendon Hodge said. "We feel that with these signings joining with Max Currie that we have solidified our goaltending situation for this season. The team will feel comfortable playing in front of either one of these goalies as they can each win a game for us on any given night. We would like to welcome Brooks and Zach to the Badlands Sabres organization.”
Rush team up with Sabres
The Rapid City Rush have anounced a business partnership with the Badlands Sabres NA3HL hockey team.
The Rush will facilitate the business operations for the team, ranging from ticket sales, sponsorship, marketing, and more as the team plays its inaugural season at Roosevelt Ice Arena this fall.
“I am very excited to partner the Rush with the Badlands Sabres. I’d like to thank the ownership group of the Sabres: Vern Burress, Brendon Hodge, and Danny Battochio for joining us in this venture,” said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey. “I always stress how important it is for our organization to be a community partner first, and this is another way to accomplish that goal. Through this partnership, we can continue to grow the game of hockey in the Black Hills. The Sabres offer an opportunity for players to compete in a more competitive league in the hopes of advancing themselves to college or beyond. This partnership is also a great opportunity to help continue the tradition of hockey originally established here by the Rushmore Hockey Association and their Rushmore Thunder programs. I look forward to seeing hockey continue to grow in the Black Hills with this Sabres partnership and RHA’s longstanding commitment to the game.”
“On behalf of our ownership group, I’d like to thank the Rush for teaming up with the Sabres and operating the team,” said Battochio. “It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to partner with the Rush and grow with Rushmore Thunder as well. Our vision together is to take a strong step forward in growing hockey in our community. With our resources and relationships, we hope to provide and expanding amount of development opportunity to our local hockey youth and those that participate in the game that are essential to development of hockey in our area.”
“Rushmore Thunder is excited for hockey development opportunities for our players, including skills camps, training sessions, and more offered by the Sabres,” said Dr. Christopher Dietrich, Rush Medical Director and President of Rushmore Hockey Association. “We’re excited for Thunder players to pursue a higher level of hockey after their Thunder days are over. Collaborative relationships like this one between the Rush, the Thunder, and the Sabres do so much to grow the game of hockey from the mites all the up to varsity and more. I look forward seeing the Sabres become a part of the hockey family here in the Black Hills.”