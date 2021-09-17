Sabres stop Hawks for first-ever win

The Badlands Sabres made history for the second straight weekend,

Last weekend was their first two home games as a North American 3 Hockey League franchise, and Friday night it was their first win, as the Sabres held off the Sheridan Hawks 7-5 at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

After scoring just two goals in their first two games last weekend (losses to the Gillette Wild), the Sabres, 1-2, matched that and added a goal with three in the opening period against the Hawks, 0-3.

Sheridan also scored three times in the first period to begin a shootout at the Roosevelt Ice Arena.

Badlands kept their offense going and took a 6-4 lead into the third and final period. Both teams scored once and the Sabres celebrated their first-ever victory.

The Sabres got on the board first at the 4:27 mark of the opening period on a power play goal by Seth Stock, who was assisted by Derrick Brown and Kael Delzer.

Sheridan responded with a short-handed goal by Makhai Sparks, assisted by Nathan Gilleshammer and Ben Lavigne, followed by two straight goals by the Sabres. Hunter Fischback got another power-play goal, assisted by Stock and Brady Ridnour and Mason Martin made it 3-1 when he scored, assisted by Zach Vockler and Stock.