 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres suffer first shutout of season with chance to clinch playoff spot

  • Updated
  • 0

The Badlands Sabres fell short against the Yellowstone Quake with a playoff bid on the line Saturday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. The Sabres dominated the puck for most of the night but lost 2-0.

Badlands outshot the Quake 57-18 and 23-5 in the third period, but Yellowstone goalie Edvin Falkenstrom denied everything.

Sabres (18-24-2) head coach Brendan Hodge said it was one of those nights for his team.

“It’s like in any sport, if you make a couple of mistakes it will be in the back of your head,” Hodge said. “We outshot them 57-18, their goalie played well and we started to get frustrated. You just have to keep going and hopefully we wrap this up with a win tomorrow and get that playoff spot.”

Neither team scored in the opening period and the Sabres limited the Quake to just six shots in the opening period, all of which goalie Maxim Currie denied.

In the second period, Yellowstone got its first opportunity for a power play when Cole Sykes went to the penalty box for slashing. The Quake made the most of it when Tyler Hansen poked one between Currie’s legs at 2:12 to give them a 1-0 lead.

People are also reading…

The Sabres benefitted from a power play at 3:40 in the second but Yellowstone stood strong to kill it.

Another penalty on Badlands led to a goal by Gustav Ostman on an assist from Gabe Coppo at 17:10 to give the Quake a 2-0 lead. Yellowstone finished the night 2 of 3 on power play opportunities.

The Quake played shorthanded twice in the third period and killed both penalties, ultimately securing the win.

Badlands finished the night 0-for-3 on power play opportunities. Currie saved 16 of 18 shot attempts in 58:40 at goalie.

Hodge wants to see more effort from his squad on Sunday. A win over the Quake secures a playoff spot for the Sabres.

“We have to be ready to go right off the bat, from that first puck drop,” Hodge said. “I want to see more effort. We had a lot of guys going tonight but a couple of guys that were passengers tonight instead of driving the bus like everybody else. That’s frustrating but we will figure it out, come back tomorrow and be ready to go.”

The Sabres wrap up a three-game set with the Quake at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. Admission is free.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News