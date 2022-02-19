Sabres suffer first shutout of season with chance to clinch playoff spot

The Badlands Sabres fell short against the Yellowstone Quake with a playoff bid on the line Saturday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. The Sabres dominated the puck for most of the night but lost 2-0.

Badlands outshot the Quake 57-18 and 23-5 in the third period, but Yellowstone goalie Edvin Falkenstrom denied everything.

Sabres (18-24-2) head coach Brendan Hodge said it was one of those nights for his team.

“It’s like in any sport, if you make a couple of mistakes it will be in the back of your head,” Hodge said. “We outshot them 57-18, their goalie played well and we started to get frustrated. You just have to keep going and hopefully we wrap this up with a win tomorrow and get that playoff spot.”

Neither team scored in the opening period and the Sabres limited the Quake to just six shots in the opening period, all of which goalie Maxim Currie denied.

In the second period, Yellowstone got its first opportunity for a power play when Cole Sykes went to the penalty box for slashing. The Quake made the most of it when Tyler Hansen poked one between Currie’s legs at 2:12 to give them a 1-0 lead.

The Sabres benefitted from a power play at 3:40 in the second but Yellowstone stood strong to kill it.

Another penalty on Badlands led to a goal by Gustav Ostman on an assist from Gabe Coppo at 17:10 to give the Quake a 2-0 lead. Yellowstone finished the night 2 of 3 on power play opportunities.

The Quake played shorthanded twice in the third period and killed both penalties, ultimately securing the win.

Badlands finished the night 0-for-3 on power play opportunities. Currie saved 16 of 18 shot attempts in 58:40 at goalie.

Hodge wants to see more effort from his squad on Sunday. A win over the Quake secures a playoff spot for the Sabres.

“We have to be ready to go right off the bat, from that first puck drop,” Hodge said. “I want to see more effort. We had a lot of guys going tonight but a couple of guys that were passengers tonight instead of driving the bus like everybody else. That’s frustrating but we will figure it out, come back tomorrow and be ready to go.”

The Sabres wrap up a three-game set with the Quake at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. Admission is free.

