Sabres surrender 2-goal lead in loss to Butte

The Badlands Sabres held a 3-1 lead Friday night before the Butte Cobras responded with straight unanswered goals, two in the third period, to earn a 4-3 victory at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

With the loss, the Sabres (2-8-1) have now dropped seven in a row, with six coming in regulation.

Brady Ridnour potted two goals for Badlands, and Rapid City's Dawson Wirth added another. Ian Vannelli, Hunter Walla, Zach Vockler, Jack Walters and AJ Petrotto dished out one assists apiece, while Zach Broxterman stopped 38 of 42 shots between the pipes.

Luke Schleusner had a three-point night for the Cobras (6-4-1), scoring one goal and adding a pair of assists, while Cade Wessman tallied one goal and one assist and Nick Bradshaw added two helpers. Caleb Cross halted 27 of 30 shots in net.

Ridnour got the Sabres on the board at 12:32 when scored on an assist from Walters for a 1-0 lead.

Caelin Chinery leveled the contest at 1-1 at 6:09 of the second period before Ridnour potted his second goal at 10:10 and Wirth followed less than 90 seconds later with a score at 11:34 to give Badlands a 3-1 advantage.

Schleusner got one back at 17:55 of the middle frame, cutting Butte's deficit to one entering the third period, then Crooks tallied the equalizer at 3:34 of the final fame and Wessman notched the go-ahead marker at 5:25.

The Sabres had two power-play chances in the remaining 14:35 of regulation but couldn't take advantage.

Badlands is back at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena on Saturday for the second of two games this weekend against Butte. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.