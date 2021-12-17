Sabres surrender 5 straight goals in loss to Bozeman

The Badlands Sabres had a hard time keeping offensively as the Bozeman Icedogs cruised earned a 7-4 victory Friday night at Roosevelt Ice Arena.

The Sabres (11-13-1) wasted little time getting on the board in the first period as Kael Delzer found the back of the net on an assist from Mason Martin 57 seconds into the game.

The Icedogs (17-8-2) didn't trail for long, however, as they found the back of the net on a goal from Bentley Simcox at 5:14 of the opening frame.

A little over 10 minutes later, Zach Vockler helped Badlands regain the lead when he lit the lamp on a pass from Carter Merritt at 15:58.

Bozeman tied it at 2-2 with less than a minute remaining in the opening period on a Cole Busher goal.

Simcox scored again for the Icedogs at 2:47 of the second period to give them their first lead, and Luke Hartmark extended it to 4-2 at 19:22 on assists from Forrest Musselman and Luke Busher.

Bozeman pushed its lead to four after adding two more goals early in the third period. The first came from Wesley Rees at 2:32, followed by one from Ian Bowman at 4:15.

Trailing 6-2, the Sabres started to battle back on a Carter Merritt goal at 6:08, and Delzer scored his second of the game at the eight-minute mark on assists from Seth Stock and Mason Martin. But Badlands didn't get any closer as the Icedogs added one more and held on for the win.

Bozeman was the aggressor on the offensive end for most of the game as it finished with a 43-22 advantage in shots. Badlands goalie Brooks McLean made 36 saves in the loss.

The Sabres will hosts the Icedogs again at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

