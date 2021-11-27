 Skip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres surrender 6 unanswered goals in loss to Great Falls

  • Updated
Sabres logo

The Badlands Sabres took a 3-1 lead early in the second period before allowing six unanswered goals, five in the third period alone, to drop a 7-3 result to the Great Falls Americans on Saturday night in Great Falls, Montana.

Rapid City native Kael Delzer and Zach Vockler each tallied a goal and an assist for the Sabres (8-11-1), while Carter Johnson scored a goal and Seth Stock, Hunter Fischbach, Mason Martin and Carter Merritt added one assist apiece. Maxim Curried made 36 saves in net.

Vockler got Badlands on the board first with a goal at 6:41 of the first period. After the Americans (10-9-3) answered less than five minutes later to make it 1-1, Johnson notched a power-play goal at 17:46 of the opening frame before Delzer potted his goal 40 seconds into the second period.

Great Falls then scored later in the frame before tying the contest 3-3 in the third and taking the lead with four more goals in a five-minute span.

The Sabres return to Roosevelt Ice Arena next weekend for a two-game series against the Americans.

