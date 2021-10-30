Sabres surrender three first-period power-play goals in 9-2 loss to Helena

The Badlands Sabres couldn’t begin Saturday’s contest with the Helena Bighorns with the same firepower it showed on Friday.

Whereas in their first meeting the Sabres were getting pucks on net and matched the Bighorns’ physicality en route to a one-goal lead, they were plagued with penalties in Game 2 and surrendered a trio of power-play goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Badlands was on the penalty kill for a huge chunk of the entire contest at Roosevelt Ice Arena, and Helena took advantage by running away with a 9-2 victory for the two-game series sweep in NA3HL action.

Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge called out the league’s officiating after the game.

“I thought the referees, the penalties they called, were not good. Not good at all,” Hodge said. “That’s the problem that we’re having in this league, is the officiating. We had our night last night with power plays, they had their night tonight with power plays, but you can’t ref like that. You have to be consistent at all times.”

Badlands committed 11 penalties, including five roughing infractions and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that led to an ejection. Busy with their shorthanded unit, the Sabres (4-8-0) were outshot 43-19. Helena was penalized nine times and also drew an ejection.

“When you’re killing penalties for over half the game, you’re not going to generate scoring chances,” Hodge said. “It’s a tough loss tonight. We’ll get back on it Monday and get going again. We’re not going to give up.”

Two of Badlands’ shots that did fall came from a pair of Rapid City natives in Mason Martin and Derrick Brown. Martin tallied his at 8:21 of the first period when he unleashed a slap shot from the left circle that caught a piece of the iron on its way in, and Brown notched his at 10:05 of the third on a shot that came just four seconds after a Bighorns (13-0-0) goal.

“They were goals that just showed hard work,” Hodge said. “The more that we get that hard work going and be a pain in the neck to play against, we’ll have a lot of success.”

Martin’s score came after Helena had already potted two power-play goals in the opening frame, both of which were recorded less than two minutes apart. Tylor Greene hauled in a cross-ice pass and finished far side at 4:50, and Johnathan Peterson clanked a wrister off the iron and in from the high-slot at 6:33. Eric Gibboney added another from the slot past the glove side of Badlands goalie Maxim Currie, who finished with 34 saves.

The Bighorns, up 3-0 heading into the second period, potted two more in the frame when Gage Bowerman finished a 5-on-2 rush far side at 12:41 and Andrew Deskin rocketed a wrister from the slot at 15:24 to make it 5-0.

The third period devolved into an offensive spree for Helena, which collected four goals in the frame, all coming in an eight-minute span. Logan Matheny grabbed a Hail Mary pass up the ice and buried a shorthanded goal at 8:20, Tyler Bloom potted a wrister from the center-point 9:57, Matheny picked up his goal by jamming in the puck on a netfront scrum at 14:24 and Green recorded his second with a one-timer from the slot at 16:30.

The Sabres are back at Roosevelt Ice Arena next weekend for a two-game series with the Butte Cobras on Friday and Saturday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

