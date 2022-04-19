Sabres tender Watertown's Mason Witt

The Badlands Sabres announced the tendering of Watertown Lakers forward Mason Witt on Tuesday.
Tender contracts are signings made by North American Hockey League teams separate from the NAHL Draft. Tendered players are not eligible for the draft.
Witt, born in Omaha, Nebraska, played in 20 regular season games with the Lakers, a member of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association, and compiled 10 goals and 16 assist with 32 penalty minutes.
"We are very excited to announce the tender signing of Mason Witt" Sabres head coach Brendan Hodge said. "I got the chance to watch Mason this season and I was very impressed in the way Mason played on both ends of the ice. He is a very skillful player who sees the ice extremely well. Mason will add some offensive punch to our lineup that we are losing from last year's team."
The Sabres will be hosting their first annual tryout camp for the upcoming 2022-2023 season on July 15th and 16th. The camp is opened to all junior aged players.