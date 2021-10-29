Sabres threaten Helena’s unbeaten record but fall in OT

The Badlands Sabres entered overtime Friday night with a man-advantage looking to end the Helena Bighorns’ red hot start to the NA3HL season.

They failed to capitalize, however, as they had done on eight other power plays, and the Bighorns answered with a wrister from the slot in the final minute to seize the game, 3-2 at Roosevelt Ice Arena and remain undefeated.

“Looking at tonight saying we only lost 3-2 in overtime, they beat the hell out of us last weekend, being down and forcing overtime, we just need to use that tomorrow,” Sabres goalie Maxim Currie said. “We can’t forget that we can beat these guys.”

It was a bounce-back performance for Badlands (4-7-0), which was clobbered twice in its last series against Helena (12-0-0) where it was outscored 17-2 on the road.

“We put forth the effort, and being at home helps too, being in our own rink and sleeping in our beds,” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “We talked last week about playing the game the right way, playing hard, being a problem to play against and being a bit nastier.”

Currie kept his squad in the contest, finishing with 40 saves to move to 3-3-1 on the young season.

“Max is a special goalie. I watched him in the playoffs last year and did a lot of film on him, and everything I’ve watched has come true. I can’t say enough good things about him," Hodge said.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead in the second period when Brady Ridnour potted a goal at 7:17 off a deflected puck sent into the offensive zone where icing was called.

The Bighorns tied it and pulled ahead later in the frame, scoring back-to-back power-play goals in a five-minute span. Johnathan Peterson tallied the first at 13:35, blistering a far-side shot that clanged off the left post and went in, and Tylor Greene found an opening near-side and smoked a wrister over the shoulder of Currie at 18:31.

Badlands, which was outshot 43-31, found an equalizer at 11:54 of the third when Rapid City native Kael Delzer glided in a shot from the goal line on a power play. It was the only power-play goal of the night for the Sabres, who went 1-for-10 despite four 5-on-3 opportunities.

“When you get a power play, your brain doesn’t automatically shut off but it tells you you have the man-advantage so it’s going to be easy,” Hodge said. “When actually it’s going to be tougher for you and you’ve got to go a lot harder.”

A total of 26 penalties were called, including five fighting penalties and a slew of major infractions that led to four Helena ejections.

“I don’t really worry about the other team too much because we’re trying to build our own culture,” Hodge said of the Bighorns’ play. “Every game and every practice is about our team.”

The Sabres had 1:51 of a 4-on-3 to begin the extra period that carried over from regulation. Gavyn Galloway potted the game-winner with 44.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

Badlands and Helena will meet again Saturday for the second of two meetings this weekend. Puckdrop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Roosevelt Ice Arena.

“Playing an undefeated team, it’s hard knowing that we get these chances and we don’t score, but we’re still close with them,” Currie said. “We just need to be tougher.”

