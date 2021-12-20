Sabres win opening game at NA3HL Showcase

The Badlands Sabres opened their first-ever NA3HL Showcase with a 3-1 win over the Bay State Bobcats.

The event is an annual league-wide tournament where teams from the North American Tier III Hockey League compete in three games in three games. This year's Showcase is being held at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, suburb of Minneapolis.

Derrick Brown, Brady Ridnour and Zach Vockler potted goals for the Sabres (13-14-1), while Hunter Fischbach, Kael Delzer and Carter Johnson dished out assists. Zach Broxterman earned 20 saves in net.

After a scoreless first period, Badlands picked up all three of its goals on power plays. Vockler tallied the first at 7:40 of the middle frame, and Ridnour followed about 10 minutes later with a score at 17:01.

The Bobcats (7-15-2), an East Division team from Holyoke, Massachusetts, got on the board at 9:42 of the third, but the Sabres held them off and notched their goal at 12:43, scored by Brown.

Badlands will play its second game of the NA3HL Showcase on Tuesday against the Wausau Cyclones of Wausau, Wisconsin.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0