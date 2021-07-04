Saddle bronc field competes for hefty payout on final day of Black Hills Roundup

After two nights of the largest fireworks displays in the area, the fireworks took on a figurative aspect in Sunday’s final performance of the Belle Fourche Black Hills Roundup with a loaded saddle bronc field and an arena record team roping run providing the 4th of July explosives.
And the biggest money winner of the 102nd Roundup, Georgia bull rider Daylon Swearingen, won a hefty payout of $13,240 off a 90-point ride in Thursday’s opening performance when, for the third consecutive performance, all the contestants were unable to cover a bovine bucker, leaving Swearingen with the only qualified ride in the rodeo.
In saddle bronc, six NF qualifiers, including three South Dakotans — JJ Elshere, Cole Elshere and Shorty Garrett — plus other area bronc riders, saddled up and took their shots at the 87.5-point top mark posted by Kole Ashbacher on Thursday night.
Texas bronc rider Isaac Diaz, a seven-time NFR qualifier, made the first serious attempt, spurring an NFR bucking horse to 86 points and a temporary tie for third overall.
Shortly thereafter, Brody Cress (Hillsdale, WY) topped that effort while climbing aboard an unexpected bucking horse and turning in an 86.5 ride to earn a share of second place.
“That’s a really good horse. The horse I was supposed to have is crippled, so when I was walking up and they told me I had that horse I was really excited. I’d been on him once before, and he gives you every opportunity to get some decent points as long as you help him out and it worked out,” Cress said of his first bronc ride on a very busy day.
Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett appeared to have drawn the bucking horse with which to win the event, Powder River’s Rich n Fancy, a bronc that JJ Elshere rode to win the 2019 Black Hills Roundup.
Unfortunately, the bronc reared up in the chute and was late out resulting in an abbreviated chance for Garrett to show his wares, resulting in an 84-point ride for the 2020 NFR qualifier,
The steer wrestling event had a saddle bronc connection as well. Trell Etbauer, son of Bob Etbauer who along with brother Billy were world champion bronc riders, had the quickest bulldogging run of the day, a 3.8-second effort to grab a share of third-place money.
Three-time world champion team ropers Clay Smith (header) and Jade Corkill (heeler) lit up the timed event end of the Roundup arena on Sunday, establishing a new arena record with a 3.7-second run. The arena record was the second timed-event record of the week as steer wrestler Riley Reiss stopped the clock in 3.3-seconds earlier in the week.
Hermosa barrel racer Hallie Hanssen, a winner of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship sponsored by the World Champions Rodeo Alliance in November, had the quickest spin through the barrels on Sunday, a 17.15-second run, good enough for second place money.
Hanssen’s effort completed a one/two sweep for South Dakota ladies as Glenham’s Summer Kosel’s 16.95-second run in Friday’s slack earned the top payout.
“Her name is Tres Movidas (Vida, an eight-year-old mare) and I ride her in futurities and pro events and she has really taken to it,” she said. “These rodeos are a lot different than futurities because of the mental aspect of it, but I love it and it’s great to see so many people like this come out and support rodeo.”
2021 Black Hills Roundup Winners
Bareback: Cole Franks (Clarendon, TX), 89 points on Powder River Rodeo's Two Buck Chuck; Steer wrestling: Riley Reiss (Manning, ND), Arena record 3.3 seconds; Team roping: Clay Smith (Broken Bow, OK) & Jade Corkill (Fallon, NV), 3.7 seconds; Saddle bronc: Kole Ashbacher (Arrowwood, Alberta), 87.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Lunatic From Hell; Tie-down roping: Caleb Smidt, 8.5 seconds; Barrel racing: Summer Kosel (Glenham, SD), 16.95 seconds; Breakaway roping: Cheyanne Guillory (Gainesville, TX), 1.8 seconds; Bull riding: Daylon Swearingen (Rochelle, GA), 90 points on Powder River Rodeo's Audacious; no other qualified rides.