Saddle bronc field competes for hefty payout on final day of Black Hills Roundup

After two nights of the largest fireworks displays in the area, the fireworks took on a figurative aspect in Sunday’s final performance of the Belle Fourche Black Hills Roundup with a loaded saddle bronc field and an arena record team roping run providing the 4th of July explosives.

And the biggest money winner of the 102nd Roundup, Georgia bull rider Daylon Swearingen, won a hefty payout of $13,240 off a 90-point ride in Thursday’s opening performance when, for the third consecutive performance, all the contestants were unable to cover a bovine bucker, leaving Swearingen with the only qualified ride in the rodeo.

In saddle bronc, six NF qualifiers, including three South Dakotans — JJ Elshere, Cole Elshere and Shorty Garrett — plus other area bronc riders, saddled up and took their shots at the 87.5-point top mark posted by Kole Ashbacher on Thursday night.

Texas bronc rider Isaac Diaz, a seven-time NFR qualifier, made the first serious attempt, spurring an NFR bucking horse to 86 points and a temporary tie for third overall.

Shortly thereafter, Brody Cress (Hillsdale, WY) topped that effort while climbing aboard an unexpected bucking horse and turning in an 86.5 ride to earn a share of second place.