Sadie Glade, strong defense send Central girls back to State

Sadie Glade finished with 18 points and the No. 5 Rapid City Central girls held No. 12 Watertown to seven made baskets, qualifying for the Class AA State Tournament for the second straight year.

The senior opened the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing that sparked a 15-0 first quarter run for the Cobblers over the first seven minutes and 27 seconds. They ended the quarter with a 15-2 advantage and never looked back.

Central cruised to a 56-21 SoDak 16 win over the Arrows in front of a large crowd at Naasz Gymnasium.

“We kept playing together,” Glade said. “We played really well and it was just a good shooting night for me, I was just focusing on my shot.”

The senior finished the night 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point land as she led the way for the Cobblers in scoring.

“In games like this it is so important to get off to a good start,” Central head coach Allan Bertram said. “Her hitting the first shot of the game, and Aliyah Jones following it up right after, allowed us to get rid of the nerves a little bit. Sadie is a phenomenal player, has had one heck of a season and tonight she really stepped up and did some great things for us.”

Central finished the game 50% from the field on 20 of 40 shooting and knocked down 9 of 20 3-pointers in an efficient offensive showing.

The Cobblers allow the fewest points in AA basketball and limit opponents to a measly 37.4 points per game. The Arrows struggled to find good looks and finished the game 23.3% from the field on 7 of 30 shooting. Central also forced 18 turnovers in the contest.

“This is a great culmination to a phenomenal season for our kids,” Bertram said. “Tonight was the epitome of what we’ve done all year. We defended like no other and that’s what we have hung our hat on the entire season.”

Amarae Rinto finished the game with four steals, two rebounds and eight points.

“We were just all aggressive,” the senior said. “We played really aggressive because we wanted this one.”

The Cobblers started the second quarter on another strong run. Wicahpi Cuny knocked down a 3 from the right wing 10 seconds into the frame to push their lead to 18-2. Then, after a 3 by Watertown’s Grace Ortmeier, Central went on an 11-1 run to enter halftime with a 29-6 lead.

In the third quarter, the Arrows scored first on a Jaida Young free throw that cut their deficit to 29-7, but Central mounted a 7-1 run to take a 36-8 lead with 4:01 left in the period and finished the quarter with a 40-13 advantage.

The Cobblers called off the dogs in the fourth quarter and every player on the team logged playing time before they celebrated their return to State.

“It feels great,” Glade said. “Last year we got to go to State but I felt like we had less of an advantage. This year I feel like we really have a chance to make it to the championship.”

Central matches up with No. 4 Rapid City Stevens (17-4) for a rubber match between the crosstown rivals. The Cobblers won the first matchup 43-39 Dec. 18, 2021 on the road before dropping a home contest 51-40 against the Raiders at home.

“I feel like Stevens is one of the best teams in South Dakota, and I feel the same way about us,” Bertram said. “What a great showcase for Rapid City and West River basketball. It’s going to be a fun game. It's the third time we will play this year and what a great place to play that third game.”

The Cobblers and Raiders square off at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

