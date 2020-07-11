Safety plans, new events coming to 75th Central States Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central States Fair is celebrating its 75th anniversary with bigger rodeos, new events and COVID-19 changes to help protect fairgoers.

The pleasures of the fair — the carnival, food, shopping, livestock events, rodeos, concerts, a demolition derby, supercross races and entertainment — will be in full swing, with safety protocols in place. The fair will run from Aug. 21-30.

Limiting the risk of COVID-19 exposure was incorporated into planning for the entire fair. Grandstand passes for weeklong admissions will not be sold this year, said Central States Fair general manager Ron Jeffries.

“Because we are limiting the number of people that can attend, we are not selling general admission passes. Each event will be ticketed individually to maintain personal spacing,” he said.

“Our fair is based on personal responsibility. We are expecting people to exercise personal responsibility and decision-making about whether to attend the fair. We encourage people in high-risk categories or who are experiencing symptoms to not attend. We encourage everyone else to take every safety precaution they’re comfortable with and be respectful of others,” Jeffries said. “We are very, very much aware that it’s not going to work for everybody this year.”