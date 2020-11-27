Saint Mary's runs over SDSU 72-59

WKU cut the deficit to four points on Charles Bassey's layup with 59 seconds left but got no closer.

Anthony scores 22, leads Utah State past Northern Iowa 82-71

SIOUX FALLS — Marco Anthony scored a career-high 22 points as Utah State beat Northern Iowa 82-71 on Friday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Rollie Worster had 17 points for Utah State (1-2). Neemias Queta added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

AJ Green had 24 points for the Panthers (0-3). Bowen Born and James Betz had 14 points apiece, and Tywhon Pickford had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Yesufu scores 14 to carry Drake over USD men 69-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Joseph Yesufu had 14 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 69-53 win over South Dakota on Friday in the Little Apple Classic

Shanquan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece for Drake (2-0), which knocked off Kansas State by 10 in its opener.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points for the Coyotes (0-2). Stanley Umude added 10 points and six rebounds. Nikola Zizic had eight rebounds.

Drake takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road next Wednesday. South Dakota plays Nebraska on the road on Tuesday.

