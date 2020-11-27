Saint Mary's runs over SDSU 72-59

SIOUX FALLS — Alex Ducas had a career-high 25 points as Saint Mary's got past South Dakota State 72-59 on Friday at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Jabe Mullins had 15 points for Saint Mary's (2-1). Matthias Tass added 10 points. Tommy Kuhse had seven assists.
Noah Freidel had 22 points for the Jackrabbits (1-2). Alex Arians added 11 points and seven rebounds. Douglas Wilson had eight rebounds.
Baylor Scheierman, whose 19.0 points per game entering the contest led the Jackrabbits, had six points on 3-of-10 shooting.
Culver leads No. 15 West Virginia past Western Kentucky
SIOUX FALLS — Derek Culver scored 15 points and No. 15 West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky 70-64 on Friday and win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Culver was named MVP of the tournament. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers (3-0).
Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points to lead Western Kentucky (2-1).
The Hilltoppers led 45-35 with 15:37 remaining and 50-41 with 14 minutes left before West Virginia went on a 24-5 run. Sam McNeil's 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining gave the Mountaineers a 64-55 lead, their largest of the game.
WKU cut the deficit to four points on Charles Bassey's layup with 59 seconds left but got no closer.
Anthony scores 22, leads Utah State past Northern Iowa 82-71
SIOUX FALLS — Marco Anthony scored a career-high 22 points as Utah State beat Northern Iowa 82-71 on Friday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Rollie Worster had 17 points for Utah State (1-2). Neemias Queta added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
AJ Green had 24 points for the Panthers (0-3). Bowen Born and James Betz had 14 points apiece, and Tywhon Pickford had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Yesufu scores 14 to carry Drake over USD men 69-53
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Joseph Yesufu had 14 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 69-53 win over South Dakota on Friday in the Little Apple Classic
Shanquan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece for Drake (2-0), which knocked off Kansas State by 10 in its opener.
A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points for the Coyotes (0-2). Stanley Umude added 10 points and six rebounds. Nikola Zizic had eight rebounds.
Drake takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road next Wednesday. South Dakota plays Nebraska on the road on Tuesday.
