Saints, Vikings spend holiday in another high-stakes meeting

The Saints' recent wobbles beg the question whether a similar playoff disappointment is again in store. But coach Sean Payton prefers to focus on why this team should be ready to take the next step.

"I love the grit, the toughness of this team. They've come back, played their tails off the next year, got on a roll again this year," Payton said, referring to New Orleans' nine-game winning streak earlier this year. "Will it need to be the Super Bowl (for the season to be considered successful). Probably so. But you know what? That is a good measuring stick. And that gives you an indication of how organizationally the culture's changed, and we embrace that."

HEADED HOME

Justin Jefferson, the third rookie wide receiver in Vikings history to be picked for the Pro Bowl, returns to his home state after a decorated career at LSU. He leads all NFL rookies with 1,182 receiving yards and has 21 receptions of 20-plus yards, tied for the most in the league.

Jefferson has several ticket requests to fulfill from family and friends, but not as many that would be possible in a normal year given the pandemic-limited attendance at the Superdome.