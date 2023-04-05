Breast cancer survivor Stephanie Cole wants to ensure other cancer patients won’t lose their homes while they’re fighting for their lives.

Cole started a nonprofit organization, FoY Foundation, in September. Its purpose is to provide temporary financial support to help cancer patients between ages 18 and 65 keep their housing while they undergo major cancer removal surgery. Patients could start applying for funds at foyfoundationinc.org as of April 4.

“If you have to have major surgery where it limits you from working for six to 12 weeks, then FoY Foundation will pay your rent. That’s our goal,” Cole said.

According to a nationwide poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and reported by Kaiser Health News, about one in 12 Americans with medical debt say they have lost their home to eviction or foreclosure at least in part because of what they owed.

Cole and the FoY Foundation are currently raising money to begin helping cancer patients. Cole owns a three-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home she formerly lived in that is being raffled by the foundation. Tickets are $20 each or 10 tickets for $100. Tickets can be purchased through April 22 at Venmo – FoYFoundationInc, or tickets can be purchased at Cole’s salon, Focus on You Beauty Spa, in Rapid City. Cole said anyone in South Dakota can purchase tickets.

The winner of the raffle will be announced May 4.

“Someone is going to win a home. Someone is going to have their own asset while saving someone else’s,” Cole said.

Cole has since moved to another mobile home she plans renovate with help from the Nemo Job Corps, she said. Then, she wants to raffle that mobile home next year to raise more money for the FoY Foundation.

”Life is too short to not dream big. This is going to help a lot of people,” Cole said.

Along with the raffle, Cole has launched Haircuts for Cancer, an ongoing fundraiser at Focus on You Beauty Spa, 429 Kansas City St., Suite 2. Every Wednesday from noon to 5:30 p.m., people can receive dry haircuts for any amount they can afford to pay. All funds raised from Haircuts for Cancer will go to the FoY Foundation, Cole said.

“This is something I want to do as a salon owner to always make sure (there are) finances supporting the foundation,” Cole said.

Cole also hopes businesses and individuals will donate to the FoY Foundation.

“This organization is something I want people to believe in and (spend money on) monthly like they do Netflix or Amazon,” Cole said.

Cole’s passion to help other cancer patients comes from her own experiences. Originally from Hot Springs, Cole now lives in Rapid City and operated “Divine Designs by Stephanie” before opening her Focus on You Beauty Spa. She works part-time as a hair stylist at Arrowhead Lodge’s Sinceri Senior Living Center.

“I love taking care of people. I love making people feel good,” Cole said. “People need good care.”

Cole is also the single mother of a 7-year-old and 12-year-old.

Cole opened Focus on You Beauty Spa nearly two years ago. She was planning some renovations to it when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022. In July, she had a double mastectomy and her lymph nodes were removed. In October, she underwent reconstructive surgery.

She didn’t have medical insurance. After surgery in July, she required six weeks of recovery time and was unable to work. Her children stayed with their father while Cole healed and looked for resources so she could keep her home and salon.

She received some assistance from All Women Count, a program through the South Dakota Department of Health that pays for mammograms, pap smears and some medical costs for eligible women.

“I thought I was going to die, and then I was blessed I wasn’t going to die, but then how am I going to pay my rent and (pay for) my salon?” Cole said. “I did get some resources based on income. A lot of the resources that could have helped me (required) I had to be in debt already.”

In desperation to help cover her bills, Cole panhandled in Sturgis during the motorcycle rally.

“I met some really good people and heard a lot of cancer stories in Sturgis. I was asking people for help. I didn’t know what to do,” Cole said. “It’s just really sad.”

“Going through that journey, having a major surgery, I don’t want people to worry about losing their home or being evicted because of surgery,” Cole said. “I don’t want anyone to suffer the way I did. It’s not OK.”

During her recovery time, she began researching nonprofit organizations and decided to start FoY Foundation. In addition to an annual raffle, Cole hopes to hold smaller fundraisers throughout the year.

“I’m trying really hard to show people how important it is,” Cole said. “I want to make sure this foundation flourishes.”