Salvation Army exceeds Christmas campaign goal by raising $410,000

Area residents gave the Salvation Army of the Black Hills the best possible Christmas gift. The Salvation Army’s #RescueChristmas campaign raised more than $410,000 to help growing numbers of locals in need.

“We are so excited,” said Captain Javier Moreno, Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army of the Black Hills. “For us to have exceeded our goal, that’s a huge statement about how our community comes out to support when they know there’s a need present.”

Moreno said he was nervous when the #RescueChristmas campaign started with a goal to raise $380,000.

“Nationally, the Salvation Army was looking at not coming in anywhere near what our goal was because of challenging circumstances surrounding COVID-19. I was really concerned about how this year was going to turn out for us. Once we reached the end and started seeing those final numbers coming in, I was just amazed,” he said.

This year, in addition to sending appeals by mail and stationing bell ringers at red kettles, the Salvation Army added a virtual red kettle for online donations.