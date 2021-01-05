Salvation Army exceeds Christmas campaign goal by raising $410,000

Area residents gave the Salvation Army of the Black Hills the best possible Christmas gift. The Salvation Army’s #RescueChristmas campaign raised more than $410,000 to help growing numbers of locals in need.
“We are so excited,” said Captain Javier Moreno, Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army of the Black Hills. “For us to have exceeded our goal, that’s a huge statement about how our community comes out to support when they know there’s a need present.”
Moreno said he was nervous when the #RescueChristmas campaign started with a goal to raise $380,000.
“Nationally, the Salvation Army was looking at not coming in anywhere near what our goal was because of challenging circumstances surrounding COVID-19. I was really concerned about how this year was going to turn out for us. Once we reached the end and started seeing those final numbers coming in, I was just amazed,” he said.
This year, in addition to sending appeals by mail and stationing bell ringers at red kettles, the Salvation Army added a virtual red kettle for online donations.
“Usually the last couple of weeks of Christmas are the largest weeks for incoming donations for red kettles and mail-in giving and we did see a big increase in that those last days,” Moreno said. “We raised almost $5,000 on our virtual red kettle, so there was a great response to that as well.”
“The funds raised during the Christmas campaign are critical not only to assisting families during the holiday season, but also to meeting needs throughout the Black Hills all year long. With need increasing and people’s normal routines disrupted because of COVID-19, we continue to receive an increase in requests for assistance with food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance like utility payments and rent for families whose income was negatively impacted by COVID-19. These funds ensure we can continue to meet these needs as they arise,” he said.
During the 2020 Christmas season, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills served nearly 6,000 individuals, including 2,294 children through the Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army distributed 1,501 Christmas food boxes throughout the Black Hills to families and seniors in need.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moreno said demand in Black Hills communities for Salvation Army assistance was up between 200% and 250% overall throughout 2020, and the trend of more people seeking aid is not diminishing.
“We’re seeing a steady, continual demand for services. It actually seems to be picking up a little bit. The city just sent out disconnect notices for utilities, so with that, we’ve started to see more people requesting services,” Moreno said.
Moreno encourages the community to continue its generosity, either financially or by taking donations of food pantry items to the Salvation Army’s Rapid City office at 405 N. Cherry Ave.
“Knowing requests for services have increased so significantly … going forward that continued financial support is going to be really important,” Moreno said.
The Salvation Army also is grateful for a marked increase in volunteer support — 278 volunteers gave 1,663 hours of time to ring bells at red kettles, pack food boxes and distribute toys through the Angel Tree program.
To encourage volunteerism at the red kettle, the Salvation Army partnered with Riddle’s Jewelry in the “Riddle’s Ring for Bling” promotion. Every volunteer bell ringer who completed a two-hour shift was entered into a drawing to win a $900 diamond pendant necklace, courtesy of Riddle’s. Arron Sigler, a bell ringer at Family Fare in Baken Park, won the necklace.