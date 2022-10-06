Salvation Army giving winter coats for kids Friday

Families in need of new winter coats for school-aged kids and teens (kindergarten through grade 12) can register for and receive coats between 1 and 3:30 p.m. today. The “Coats for Kids” distribution will take place at the Salvation Army of the Black Hills Corps office, 405 N. Cherry Ave., in Rapid City.
“Coats for Kids” is open to families in Rapid City and Black Hills communities. Parents or guardians must bring photo identification and proof of each child’s age (school record or Medicaid card) with them to register for coats. Distribution of coats will take place that day.
The Salvation Army has been providing warm coats for the past 30 years in Black Hills communities, distributing hundreds of coats each year. As winter approaches and families’ budgets are stretched by higher prices, providing warm coats to children and teens in need is more important than ever.
People are also reading…
For more information about “Coats for Kids,” call Salvation Army of the Black Hills Corps office at 605-342-0982.