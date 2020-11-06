Salvation Army kicks off red kettle, Angel Tree campaigns Nov. 12

The Salvation Army will kick off its “Rescue Christmas” campaign at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 in the JCPenney Court at Rushmore Mall. The kickoff event will include announcements about volunteer bell ringer opportunities, and an inaugural “bell ring” with Black Hills Area Coordinator Captain Javier Moreno, Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Bob Riggio, and Jordan Walter of Riddle’s Jewelry. Information will be provided about this year’s Angel Tree program, which has more than 100 host sites participating. Bell ringers will begin their fundraising efforts on Nov. 13 at 27 locations throughout the Black Hills.

The Salvation Army assists families in Rapid City and the Northern and Southern Hills. The “Rescue Christmas" campaign goal is to raise $380,000, with $200,000 raised through donations to Salvation Army red kettles in November and December, and the balance of funds received from mail-in and online donations. To give a donation online, go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/rapidcity/.

The campaign will provide about 2,000 households with Christmas dinner and additional food for the holidays. About 2,000 children will receive a toy, and each family with children will receive stocking stuffers and a family game.