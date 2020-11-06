Salvation Army kicks off red kettle, Angel Tree campaigns Nov. 12

The Salvation Army will kick off its “Rescue Christmas” campaign at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 in the JCPenney Court at Rushmore Mall. The kickoff event will include announcements about volunteer bell ringer opportunities, and an inaugural “bell ring” with Black Hills Area Coordinator Captain Javier Moreno, Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Bob Riggio, and Jordan Walter of Riddle’s Jewelry. Information will be provided about this year’s Angel Tree program, which has more than 100 host sites participating. Bell ringers will begin their fundraising efforts on Nov. 13 at 27 locations throughout the Black Hills.
The Salvation Army assists families in Rapid City and the Northern and Southern Hills. The “Rescue Christmas" campaign goal is to raise $380,000, with $200,000 raised through donations to Salvation Army red kettles in November and December, and the balance of funds received from mail-in and online donations. To give a donation online, go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/rapidcity/.
The campaign will provide about 2,000 households with Christmas dinner and additional food for the holidays. About 2,000 children will receive a toy, and each family with children will receive stocking stuffers and a family game.
"This year we are starting our efforts a little early in an effort to 'Rescue Christmas.' … With families being hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an increase in requests for regular services throughout the year, and we are preparing for an increase in requests for food, toys and other needs for Christmas. The community is invited to help us 'Rescue Christmas' through volunteering, donating toys at an Angel Tree site and contributing both in person and virtually to the Red Kettle effort," Moreno said. "Not only do we help with food and toys for the holiday, but we help individuals with food, clothing, and utility assistance throughout the whole year."
Riddle's Jewelry is supporting the "Rescue Christmas" campaign by hosting "Riddle’s Ring for Bling" to encourage people to volunteer as bell ringers.
"When a volunteer completes a two-hour bellringing shift, they will be entered into a drawing for a $700 diamond pendant necklace, donated by Riddle’s. We encourage everyone to sign up for a bellringing shift at registertoring.com. You’ll make a difference for a family in need this season, and you just might end up with some bling!" said Mike Blank of Riddle’s Jewelry.
