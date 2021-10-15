Salvation Army needs bell ringers for holiday season

Volunteer and paid bell ringers are needed to staff kettle locations in Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Lead, Spearfish and Sturgis. Bell ringing begins Nov. 19 and continues through Christmas Eve.

To pick up an application to be a bell ringer, contact The Salvation Army's office in Rapid City at 405 N. Cherry Ave., or call 605-342-0982, or contact The Salvation Army in the Northern Hills at 320 Ryan Road in Spearfish, or call 605-642-0924.

The Salvation Army's bell ringers and red kettles raise funds to help the less fortunate in the Black Hills area. Local support for the annual red kettle campaign provides food and toys at Christmas, and food, clothing, utilities and other needed programs and services throughout the year.

For more information about volunteering as a bell ringer, call Angie at The Salvation Army, 605-342-0982, or go to registertoring.com

