Salvation Army providing aid in Ukraine, eastern Europe

The Salvation Army has a long-standing presence in Ukraine and neighboring countries. The Salvation Army in Ukraine is distributing food, transportation, baby supplies, hygiene and other essential supplies to families in and around Ukraine.

Additionally, the Salvation Army is providing temporary shelter, hot meals and WIFI to displaced individuals who are in neighboring countries including Poland and Moldova.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills encourages anyone who would like to support these efforts to donate to https://salarmy.us/ukrainecrisis. The Salvation Army World Service Office is raising funds to help Salvation Army teams in the region meet the growing needs.

Over the weekend, Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers cared for individuals and families who have been displaced by Russian attacks on Ukraine. Roads were closed, so Salvation Army personnel in Siret, a Romanian city near the Ukraine border, walked about two miles to help those in need. Meanwhile, youths in Moldova packed care kits with hygiene items and other essentials for Ukrainian refugees.

The international leader of The Salvation Army General Brian Peddle, has called for renewed prayer over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Please pray for peace in this troubled time; pray for the safety of those who are fleeing and for those who are already displaced; pray that there will be adequate hospitality from neighbor countries; pray for faith and courage for every Christian and especially for our officers and soldiers; pray for the de-escalation of the battle so that the threat to life is no longer a reality; and pray that leaders will find a way to dialogue and find a peaceful decision,” Peddle said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0