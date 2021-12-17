Salvation Army receives gold coin worth $1,811 in Rapid City

The Salvation Army received Thursday one of its traditional gold coins wrapped in a dollar bill. It is a 1-ounce American Buffalo Gold coin with an estimated value of $1,811, according to a press release.

The giving of gold to the Black Hills red kettle campaign has been a long-standing tradition for 21 years. This year's coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City.

Major Jerry O’Neil said the Christmas Campaign goal is $438,000, with the goal for the kettles portion being $188,000 and the balance of $250,000 coming in through mail in donations. To date The Salvation Army has raised 48% of goal.

“There are still opportunities to give,” says Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army). There are many countertop kettle locations that will be there until New Year’s and there is still time to mail donations to The Salvation Army, 405 N. Cherry Ave. Rapid City, SD. 57701.

Each year, The Salvation Army posts bell ringers at kettle locations from Friday before Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Bell Ringers do not work on Sundays.

