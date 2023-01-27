Salvation Army short $100k, extends fundraising deadline to Jan. 31

The Salvation Army of The Black Hills is extending its annual red kettle fundraising campaign through Jan. 31. This week, the nonprofit organization remains about $100,000 short of its fundraising goal, largely because of snowstorms and frigid temperatures that disrupted the Christmas season campaign for 10 days in December.

The fundraising goal for the red kettle campaign is $457,000, said Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area coordinator for the Salvation Army. All donations are used locally year-round to help Black Hills residents with food, utilities and clothing vouchers, as well as supplying Christmas food boxes and gifts to families in need.

Donations can be made online at blackhillsredkettle.org, or donations can be made in person at the Salvation Army office or mailed to the Salvation Army office, 405 N. Cherry Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.

“Donations to Salvation Army red kettles are critically important,” O’Neil said. “(Those donations) make it possible for The Salvation Army to carry out its mission to serve those in need year-round … in Rapid City, around Pennington County, and in the Spearfish area, as well.”

The Salvation Army’s need for funds comes at a time when it, like many nonprofits, is seeing increasing requests for its services. Its food pantry and utility assistance programs are especially in demand.

“There are a lot of people that are first-time folks in our everyday food pantry. We’re seeing a huge increase and a lot of those people are going there for the first time,” O’Neil said. “We’re still seeing an increase (in people seeking help). That continues to be on the rise.”

The Salvation Army’s familiar red kettles and bell ringers are a holiday season staple, and typically the last two weeks before Christmas are when about 65% of donations for the Christmas Campaign come in. Traditionally, more donations are dropped into red kettles during the final week of kettle season than any other week of the month-and-a-half-long campaign.

“We had the impact of the (December) storm and we’re waiting to see what’s happening. We’re doing the best we can to get as close to the goal as we can, given the time we have left,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said fewer than usual direct mail contributions and economic factors have also affected fundraising.

“The economy has been very different this year and I think people’s disposable incomes are (affected) and a part of that as well,” he said.

Despite winter weather that prevented volunteers and red kettles from being out consistently in December, O’Neil said he appreciated the community’s help in getting the Salvation Army within $100,000 of its goal.

“I think to be in that arena says a lot about the generosity of the people. We live in a generous community and we’re hoping everything works out fine,” he said. “We absolutely couldn’t do it without the generosity of this community. We’re grateful to the folks that give.”

O’Neil said he is also grateful the Salvation Army got a “phenomenal response” to its Angel Tree program. Through the Angel Tree program and Christmas food boxes, the Salvation Army of The Black Hills served about 1,400 families in 2022 – an increase over 2021 when the Angel Trees and food boxes served about 1,000 families.