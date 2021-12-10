 Skip to main content
Salvation Army's former camp director admits to receiving child porn

The former captain of the Rapid City Salvation Army has admitted to viewing and collecting child pornography and viewing over 10,000 images and recordings that included sadism, according to federal court records. 

Javier Moreno, 41, agreed to sign a statement of factual basis for a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and plead guilty to the receipt of child pornography charge. Prosecutors agreed to drop the the possession of child pornography charge as part of a plea agreement deal. 

Moreno was arrested May 13 after agents executed a search warrant at his home at the Salvation Army Black Hills Camp located along Thunderhead Falls Road near Rapid City.

Federal agents seized 30 devices during the search. Moreno confessed when interviewed by agents and admitted he had been viewing and collecting child pornography since the early 2000s, as well as distributing it.

The images were linked to Moreno's account after authorities received a tip. Investigators also linked the images to IP addresses associated with the camp site where Moreno was living with his wife and the location of the Salvation Army offices on North Cherry Avenue in Rapid City.

Moreno initially plead not guilty to the charges but is expected to change his plea following the agreement made with prosecutors. A hearing has yet to be set.

