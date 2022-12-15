Sam Fischer heats up as RC Christian boys down Red Cloud in LNI quarterfinals

Sam Fischer scored two points in Rapid City Christian’s first game of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Wednesday, but he lit up the scoreboard on Thursday.

The senior totaled a game-high 27 points on the night, 17 in the second half, to stifle a late run by Red Cloud.

The Comets led by as many as nine at the start of the first half, but the Crusaders stormed back and cut their deficit to one with five and a half minutes to play.

Christian outscored Red Cloud 27-11 down the stretch, however, and locked up a 77-61 victory to advance to the semifinals of the Oceti Sakowin Bracket.

“Sam had maybe three shots yesterday but he played great defense and we didn't complain,” Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said. “He was willing to play his role and today we needed him to step up, and he did.”

Christian (3-0) returns to action at 8:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Pine Ridge and Lower Brule at Summit Arena. Red Cloud (2-1) is back at 12:30 p.m. Friday against the loser of that matchup.

The Comets stood strong on the glass and outrebounded the Crusaders 35-28 with 14 offensive boards in a physical battle. The two teams combined for 47 fouls in the contest and each team had two players foul out of the contest.

The Comets knocked down 13 of 14 free throws in the final 3:29 to put the game away.

“Foul trouble kind of hurt us, so we had to do some different things that we're not used to doing,” Red Cloud head coach Christian McGhee said. “But they're a good team and you take nothing away from them.”

Three players, Adriano Rama (15 points), Josiah Cottier (14 points) and Monty Montileaux (12 points), finished in double figures for Red Cloud.

Last season, Christian exited the LNI winner’s bracket in the quarterfinals. Fischer said he was happy the Comets put all of the pieces together to reach the semis of the tournament this year.

The senior also circled this matchup because of his performance in a 52-49 victory over the Crusaders last season.

“We played a tight one last year and I didn't play too well,” Fischer said. “It was revenge time.”

Simon Kieffer and Benson Kieffer also finished in double figures for the Comets with 15 points and 10 points, respectively.

Courtney said the matchup with the Crusaders showcased the benefit of playing in a high-intensity tournament early in the season and wants to see his team enter Friday’s game with the same mindset.

“This is a great environment,” Courtney said. “I'm interested to see how our kids respond. We're still finding out a little bit, so I'm very interested to see how our guys respond, coming off this emotional win. We have to be ready to go tomorrow.”

McGhee spent a lot of time talking with his team in the locker room after the emotional loss. He told them not to dwell on the defeat because their ultimate goal is to reach the Class A State Tournament.

“We said what we need to get better at, we need to learn from it and try to move on,” McGhee said. “Now we’re trying to go 3-1 and want to take fifth place. That’s our goal from here on out.”

In the first half, the teams battled back and forth with 13 lead changes and four ties. When the dust settled and the squads went back to their locker rooms, Christian held a 31-30 advantage thanks to a last-second layup by Benson Kieffer.

Christian shot out of the break and extended its lead to nine with 7:38 to go in the contest, but Red Cloud bounced right back. The Crusaders went on an 8-0 run in 1:46 and cut their deficit to 50-49 with 5:36 to play.

The Comets buckled down defensively for the remainder of the contest and allowed just two field goals down the stretch to put the game on ice.

Christian made the most of its offensive possessions at the end of the game as well, with three and-one's and a pair of 3-pointers to claim a 16-point victory.