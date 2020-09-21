Sam Grout, Spearfish claim Black Hills Conference Tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All four Spearfish golfers placed in the top 10 Monday as the Spartans ran away with the Black Hills Conference Tournament at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.

Spearfish finished with a 334 to claim the victory, winning by more than 38 strokes over Custer.

Senior Sam Grout led the Spartans with the lowest score of the day, making three birdies and nine pars to end with a 1-over 71.

“I played well. I made a few mistakes on the front and back nine, but it’s alright,” Grout said. “I got into a stride toward the middle of the round, and then toward the end of it I just couldn’t get a put to fall, so it kind of stalled out there. I need to practice putting more, for sure.”

Sophomore Jack Hight and senior Dane Burghduff placed fourth and fifth individually for the Spartans with a 14-over 84 and a 17-over 87 respectively, and sophomore Josh Sundsted rounded out the scoring for Spearfish with a 22-over 92, good for eighth overall.

Senior Dustin Fish helped get Custer to the first runner-up position with a 10-over 80 for third place individually. Freshman Ryder Bailey also finished in the top 10 with a 21-over 91 for sixth place. Custer ended with 372.