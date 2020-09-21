Sam Grout, Spearfish claim Black Hills Conference Tournament

All four Spearfish golfers placed in the top 10 Monday as the Spartans ran away with the Black Hills Conference Tournament at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
Spearfish finished with a 334 to claim the victory, winning by more than 38 strokes over Custer.
Senior Sam Grout led the Spartans with the lowest score of the day, making three birdies and nine pars to end with a 1-over 71.
“I played well. I made a few mistakes on the front and back nine, but it’s alright,” Grout said. “I got into a stride toward the middle of the round, and then toward the end of it I just couldn’t get a put to fall, so it kind of stalled out there. I need to practice putting more, for sure.”
Sophomore Jack Hight and senior Dane Burghduff placed fourth and fifth individually for the Spartans with a 14-over 84 and a 17-over 87 respectively, and sophomore Josh Sundsted rounded out the scoring for Spearfish with a 22-over 92, good for eighth overall.
Senior Dustin Fish helped get Custer to the first runner-up position with a 10-over 80 for third place individually. Freshman Ryder Bailey also finished in the top 10 with a 21-over 91 for sixth place. Custer ended with 372.
St. Thomas More came in third with a 379, thanks in part to senior Cade Jacobson’s second-place performance with a 78.
Despite Hot Springs ending in sixth place out of seven qualifying teams, Jacob Harris finished in seventh individually with a 22-over 92.
“I don’t think I played the best I could, but I can definitely work on things before the next meet and come back probably a lot stronger,” Harris said. “It started not very well, then it started getting a little bit better. It started getting better because I didn’t let every hole get to my head. I kind of just forgot about it after I got done with the hole.”
In single hole performances, Burghduff and Sunsted earned the only birdies on the par-5 fourth hole, Harris and Sunsted had the only birdies on the par-5 sixth hole and Grout picked up the only birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
