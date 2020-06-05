Samantha Swett enjoying the ride

Calling upon her years of working through the uncertainties of new racing experiences, she realizes the key is “seat time.

"It’s like school is in session every time you hit the track," she said.

Schooling also taught her in those informative years how to process the ins and outs of the sport.

“It makes you realize at that even at an early age it’s about how much you put into it is what you get out of it," she said. "Maybe I’m just a stick to it kind of gal, but I remember that so clearly when I was go-karting.”

While it has long been an unwritten law not to ask a lady her age, she is proud to have “made it to 23 years and counting.”

With a full time job both at work and at home, Friday night is her escape night.

"I can’t think of a better way to finish off the week," she said.

She sums up a successful night with this bit of philosophy: “If it goes back on the trailer the same way it came off, it was a good night.”

Like her other former modes of motorized competition, the current racer is but a stepping stone.