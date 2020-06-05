Samantha Swett enjoying the ride

The need for speed affects all people from all walks of life, just ask IMCA Hobby Stock pilot Samantha Swett.
Swett has entered her third season wheeling the multi-hued No. 03 Monte Carlo at Black Hills Speedway, but her speed affliction has been with her since her earliest memories.
“If anyone is to blame, it has to be my dad,” referring to her father, mentor and crew chief Tim Swett. “But I don’t blame him; I thank him.
“I wouldn’t want to race anything if he wasn’t there for me.”
Beginning with go-karts that increased in go-fastness as she literally raced through her childhood, graduating to a mini-sprint ride for a few seasons before a self imposed exile.
“When my daughter was born, I had to put on the brakes,” she said. “I really didn’t want to, but you do what you have to do.”
She always knew she would be back behind the wheel someday. That someday happened when Dean Fairbanks decided to sell his point-winning machine.
“Everything came together at the perfect time. I was more than ready," she said.
As expected, there are some adjustments to deal with. “This car is so much bigger, faster and sometimes scary," she said.
Calling upon her years of working through the uncertainties of new racing experiences, she realizes the key is “seat time.
"It’s like school is in session every time you hit the track," she said.
Schooling also taught her in those informative years how to process the ins and outs of the sport.
“It makes you realize at that even at an early age it’s about how much you put into it is what you get out of it," she said. "Maybe I’m just a stick to it kind of gal, but I remember that so clearly when I was go-karting.”
While it has long been an unwritten law not to ask a lady her age, she is proud to have “made it to 23 years and counting.”
With a full time job both at work and at home, Friday night is her escape night.
"I can’t think of a better way to finish off the week," she said.
She sums up a successful night with this bit of philosophy: “If it goes back on the trailer the same way it came off, it was a good night.”
Like her other former modes of motorized competition, the current racer is but a stepping stone.
“I definitely have the want to be faster, which involves all sorts of happenings. For right now, I’m having fun. I’m enjoying the ride," she said.
Tonight’s lesson included tackling a trickier than usual track surface. Thursday’s late afternoon blast of wind, hail and heavy rain produced an oval of uneven status from turn to turn.
John Garrigan rallied for yet another feature win among the Hobby ranks, despite a deep in the pack starting berth.
Getting the first lap of the Wissota Street Stock feature in the books proved problematic for a couple of starters after one car slowed from a flat tire. Warren Pourier and Lyle Ferguson re-arranged the sheet metal on their respective cars after the tangle, both getting a chance to start again with some pit help assistance.
Last week’s nail-biting feature runner up Nate Hand ran to the point from the restart, holding court until past the half way marker. Opening night victor Jaren Puhlman rallied around for the lead, ceding the top spot back to Hand on the final go round.
It marked Hand’s first career feature win.
A smaller than usual turn out of Wissota Midwest Modifieds pared the starting grid of just six entrants to just two cars at the checkers. Darin Hauff led from flag to flag, holding off Peyton George after a restart with a pair of circuits remaining.
Third generation racer Lynn Amick dominated the first half of the Wissota Late Model main, getting passed by frequent victory lane resident Eric Mass in the closing laps. Lyndon Bolt posted third.
Closing out the race program, Tony Leiker of Gillette, WY, quelled early leader Brent Nielsen’s bid for the IMCA Modified win.
