Year 1 of sanctioned softball in South Dakota brought several challenges for Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central, but it also created a sense of community and joy that left members of both teams hungry for more.

Both teams navigated an ever-shifting schedule, roster turnover and the typical adversity of sport reflected on the scoreboard, but rose to the occasion.

“The girls were phenomenal,” Stevens head coach Sherry Grismer said. “They did anything we asked of them with no questions asked and full effort. They just got the job done and were excited every time we played.”

Inclement weather, coupled with the lack of a turf softball facility in the area, forced nine of the teams' first 10 games to be postponed.

Stevens’ start date was pushed all the way back to April 11 and the Cobblers opened the season with a victory at Pierre on March 28, but waited 15 days to play their second game.

Central coach Zane Roduner said in spite of the difficulties, he wouldn’t trade the excitement and memories built navigating the first year of softball in the Rushmore State for anything.

“It’s something that was exciting and that I took a lot of pride in,” Roduner said. “To be a part of a first as a coach and see the excitement of the players was huge. The work that they put into the season definitely made it worth it.”

Central finished 5-14 and Stevens went 9-8; both teams reached the postseason before dropping out of contention in the SoDak 16.

Central’s Raylee Jones said getting to represent her school on the field, like other sports, was a long time coming and that playing on the first team was an honor.

“It was really cool,” the junior said. “We were able to get this started for hopefully many other years of teams. I know how much I love this sport and a lot of other girls have a huge love for this sport as well. It just feels really good that I got to be a part of starting it and making a better future for girls.”

Seven seniors jumped on board to help lead the first sanctioned softball teams in Rapid City. Central benefitted from the leadership of Shantel Anderson, Jess Chiolis, Holly Jacobs and Keera Taylor, while Stevens relied on its veteran duo of Summer Holway and Tia Gease.

Gease said it was an easy decision to play her final year and represent her school.

“The girls made the team so much fun,” the recent graduate said. “It was an honor to know that we were a part of the first team. Also 30 years from now we’re going to look back and remember all of those girls because we were first. It was just a sweet moment.”

The Raiders started their season practicing indoors at the old Sears building in the Rushmore Mall.

The Cobblers practiced at a few different venues but typically called the Rapid City Sliders’ indoor facility home, when it was too cold or snowy to take infield at Parkview Softball Complex.

When both teams finally got on the field to play some home games, the community responded by filling the stands at Parkview.

“That was really rewarding and amazing,” Jones said. “When we go to other school sporting events we see the stands that way. (In club) we usually don’t have anybody but our parents in the stands. To see the community's support made us feel like our sport meant something to other people, not just us.”

Gease said stepping on the field in front of a packed house meant a lot to her and the Raiders, as well.

“When people show up it makes a huge difference,” she said. “It not only makes us want to play better, but it’s special to see everybody in the stands and know they’re here watching us. At first some girls were nervous at the bigger games but knowing we have people who want to watch us play is special.”

Grismer said everything from the packed stands to the media coverage helped make this season successful.

“The community has been fantastic,” Grismer said. “That recognition created a sense of pride and made them feel good about themselves. It was a different feeling playing for your school. There’s something pure and wholesome about playing for your school.”

Roduner had never coached softball before this season. He’s spent plenty of time playing and coaching on the baseball diamond, but this was a new adventure.

He said while the sports and terminology vary, coaching the girls was no different than coaching boys.

“I was able to be myself and the girls embraced it, as much as they were able to be themselves,” he said. “I had to change some of my terminology just like they had to change some things and talk a little slower to me sometimes. You just have to be open, go with the flow, and understand that we’re all in this together.”

Jones said the team made it a priority to keep honest and open lines of communication between the players and their first-year coach.

That environment allowed both parties to learn and grow over the course of the season.

“He respected that,” Jones said. “We were able to propose other ideas and that was important to create the team that we were able to create.”

Grismer brought a wealth of experience from coaching club softball into the season and wrestled with potentially retiring before the sanctioned season, but she’s glad she decided to stick it out.

“I decided to help make it the best possible transition for everybody,” she said. “Now that I did this and was a part of it, I definitely want to be part of it again. This was a good decision because it was a blast and it was a good time.”

Roduner said coaching is in his DNA and that he’ll also be back for another go-round.

“The feeling that you get when (you coach) is something I take a lot of pride in,” he said. “I want to put forth that work. To do that in Year 1 and many years ahead is something I cherish.”

Jones hopes the joys of playing this season, and all of the fun the Cobblers had, encourage girls that are on the fence to come out and join Team 2.

“Hopefully it showed them that this team is not a joke,” she said. “It wasn’t a complete failure like a lot of people thought it was going to be. With all of the talent we have and the support from the community, we can be a great team. There’s no reason we can’t. We just have to get girls to play.”

Gease will be playing softball for Black Hills State next season but she hopes that this season persuaded others to give sanctioned softball a try.

“There must be some sort of regret from girls that didn’t try out,” she said. “It was so much fun and so genuine. There wasn’t any drama, it was just pure fun. I think that’s going to be a huge thing for younger girls that weren’t sure about it.”