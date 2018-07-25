Directors for the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority agreed Monday to buy another $25 million of insurance coverage.
It would protect the state-created authority specifically on the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility and the related Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. Neutrinos are tiny particles that weigh about one-millionth of the mass of an electron. Neutrinos are difficult to track.
Scientists at Sanford Underground Research Facility in the former Homestake gold mine at Lead are trying to detect them. The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority already had $75 million of insurance coverage.
Sanford staff members are working on the project with scientists at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Ill. The authority’s directors met by teleconference Monday.
They held an executive session to discuss whether to buy the additional insurance. Outside listeners were dropped from the call as directors called into a private line for the executive session.
When directors returned to open session, outside listeners dialed back into the original teleconference number. The directors then voted 5-0 in open session to approve the contract.
The cost is $180,000 total for five years of coverage starting Aug. 1, according to Tim Engel, the authority’s lawyer from Pierre.
Engel called the arrangement “a pretty good deal, I think.” He said federal funding through the Fermi Research Alliance would pay for the coverage.
“This is an important step again, moving along to getting LBNF running,” said Pat Lebrun of Rapid City, one of the directors.
“This is a great project, and nothing in a great project is easy,” another director, Ron Wheeler of Lead, said.
A recent estimate said about 2,000 jobs could be created in each of the two communities.