STURGIS | With the late addition of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Monday’s Legends Ride is shaping up to be, well, legendary.
Organizers learned late Tuesday that Palin and her husband, Todd, will attend the Sturgis Rally next week and plan to take part in the charity ride which begins Monday afternoon at Deadwood’s Historic Franklin Hotel and ends at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.
“We are delighted that Sarah and Todd Palin will be sharing time with us at the Buffalo Chip,” Rod Woodruff, owner of the campground, said Wednesday morning. “We’re very appreciative and thrilled that she volunteered to help with the fundraising efforts by joining the Legends Ride and Legends Lunch, which benefit the RC Flame Special Olympics, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum, Sgt. Colton Derr Foundation and Shriners Transportation Fund.
“Her love for this country and respect for the Second Amendment has already endeared her to the vast majority of the Buffalo Chip’s campers, and she will be welcomed at the Chip just as Sen. McCain was in 2008,” Woodruff added.
The former Alaska governor was the 2008 Republican Party nominee for vice president, with presidential nominee Arizona Sen. John McCain. Palin was the first Alaskan ever on the national ticket of a major political party. Since that failed run, she has been a television commentator, author and reality TV personality.
The Palins will be joined at the Legends Ride by a string of Hall of Fame motorsports competitors and award-winning actors, including former NASCAR Winston Cup champion Rusty Wallace, retired American drag racer Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, famed off-road racer Walker Evans, nicknamed “The Legend,” and Paul Teutul Jr., star of “American Chopper,” on the Discovery Channel.
Also slated to attend are Academy Award-nominee Tom Berenger, whose new movie, “American Dresser,” partially filmed in the Black Hills and Badlands, will debut next month. The “Platoon” star will be joined by Lakota-Irish actor Zahn McClarnon, best known for his role as a tribal police chief in the western crime drama “Longmire,” Hanzee Dent in the second season of “Fargo,” and Akecheta in “Westworld.”
Stars of the History Channel’s “Counting Cars,” including Shannon Aikau, Ryan Evans and “Horny” Mike, also are slated to participate in the Legends Ride with other Hollywood and moto-industry celebrities, organizers said.
Proceeds from the annual Legends Ride support local charities, including the South Dakota Special Olympics and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum. A Legends Ride Lunch with many of the celebrities, including the Palins, will be at the Legends Steakhouse at the Franklin Hotel, benefitting two Black Hills charities — the Shriners Transportation Fund and the Sgt. Colton Levi Durr Foundation.
Space is still available for the lunch and the Legends Ride by calling 347-9000. Cost of the ride is $150 per person, while the Legends Lunch is $300, organizers said. Advanced registration is required for both events.