Sarah Tucker wins head-coaching debut as Douglas beats STM in 5-set thriller

On the brink of her inaugural victory as head coach of the Douglas volleyball team, Sarah Tucker suddenly needed to refocus her squad.

The Patriots had surrendered back-to-back match points to even the fifth set, and West River foe St. Thomas More was on serve needing two points to finish the contest on their home floor.

Tucker decided to gather her team.

“I called a timeout and I asked them; what are we going to run? If we have a perfect pass, what are we running, who’s my next server?” she said. “You guys are two points away from this, you’ve come too far to let it go. Right now we’ve got to go. This one’s yours.”

Her players answered the call, earning their third match point on a kill from Bailey Clark before a Cavaliers error gave the Patriots a thrilling 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14 win on opening-night in Tucker’s first match as a head coach.

“It was amazing. You know, honestly, this is just unreal. They’ve worked so hard the past couple weeks, and they really pulled it together,” she said. “Obviously it took us a little bit to get into it, but this group is going to be something special.”

In addition to Tucker’s milestone, Clark said it’s a significant victory for her squad, which features only three seniors on its 12-player roster. It also marks the second straight year Douglas (1-0) has beaten STM (0-1) in their season-openers, both coming in five sets.

“It is very nice to get her her first win, but it’s a big one for us too,” said Clark, a junior middle hitter and right setter. “With her being a new coach it’s definitely a big deal for us to get her that first win and show that having a new coach will really help us.”

St. Thomas More is also starting out their 2022 campaign with youth and inexperience, competing in Tuesday’s match with senior standout Reese Ross serving as its only returning varsity member, a freshman setter and a pair of players who had not played volleyball for several years.

“I am actually not upset about this loss at all. Douglas plays all year round together, they’ve worked really hard to become a team and work as one,” Cavaliers head coach Shannah Loeffen said. “We are rolling in with a brand new team at all levels.”

After a tight 11-11 score to start the match, STM rattled off six straight points, its largest run of the night, thanks to back-to-back aces from Makenna Jacobson. Ross kept it going as she got hot and poured in four of her 20 kills on a 6-3 stretch for a 22-15 lead then extended to 24-16. After a Mackenzee Launsby kill for Douglas to save set point, an error into the net gave the Cavs the first set.

The Patriots used four 3-0 runs in the second set, which included two kills and an ace from Kylee Smith, to build a 23-13 advantage. After Megan Lee earned back-to-back kills, two of her 14 in the match, Clark won a joust at the net to bring up set point before Rayna Johnson’s ace evened the match a set apiece.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the third set until, trailing 14-12, Douglas fired up a 7-0 run on the service game of Kaylee Lancial, who tallied three aces on the run along with a solo block by Morgan Mathis. St. Thomas More was able to cut its deficit back to four at 23-19 with four more kills from Ross, and consecutive set-point errors wide made it a 24-21 set, but a service error long gave the Patriots a two-sets-to-one advantage.

“It’s the first game, so there were nerves,” Tucker said. “There were nerves for me as a new head coach, there were obviously nerves for them, but they’re a good core group of girls and they’ve got a lot of heart. Our biggest thing this year is we’ve got to be ready with energy, and as long as they have the energy, we’re solid.”

The Cavaliers used a trio of 4-0 bursts for a 22-17 lead in the fourth, but the Patriots answered with three straight of their own to make it a two-point set. But a kill from Lee and an ace by Enna Henry, STM’s freshman setter, brought up set point before an error on Douglas awarded St. Thomas More the set, leveling the contest at two-sets apiece and extending it to a decisive fifth.

“To be able to keep up with (Douglas), I feel like we’re doing great,” Loeffen said. “I feel like we haven’t even peaked yet and we’ve got a lot of room to grow.”

The Patriots stole the momentum early in the decider with straight points to open it, including an ace from Smith and a kill by Gabriela Grabowska-Hoyle. Another 3-0 run at 5-4, with the help of Johnson’s kill and ace on back-to-back points, gave them a slight four-point cushion, and they held off a still-resilient Cavaliers to retain the lead and go up 13-12.

Mathis’s kill for match point was followed up with a service error into the net before Henry put away a big-time kill over her shoulders, facing the opposite direction, to even things at 14-14.

Out of Tucker’s timeout, Douglas only needed two more points to get the job done.

“We needed to keep the energy we had. Even though we lost in the fourth set, it was close and we had the higher energy, they just had more consistent hits,” Clark said. “We put it all together in that fifth set. We knew we were going to win it. Even when we were down we knew we were still going to win.”

Douglas hosts Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while St. Thomas More will face the Lady Comets on Saturday in the Rapid City Christian Tournament at Hart Ranch.