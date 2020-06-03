Sasquatch a no-go for 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Spearfish Sasquatch announced Wednesday night that they would not play in the 2020 Expedition League season because of the COVID-19 virus.

The league announced that it would begin games June 26 with six of the 10 teams competing. Also not competing this season will be the Casper Horseheads, the expansion Sioux Falls Sunfish and the Wheat City Jacks.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Spearfish Sasquatch announce the cancellation of their 2020 season. These are words that were unimaginable just a few short months ago, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the best decision to make at this time," the Sasquatch said in a release.

"This difficult decision was based on our number one priority: the health, safety, and needs of all involved. Following CDC, Federal, State, and Municipal guidelines, in addition to medical recommendations, the Spearfish Sasquatch determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, personnel and fans during this unprecedented health crisis.

"We at the Spearfish Sasquatch would like to thank our players, coaches, interns and employees who were committed and ready for a great season in Spearfish. Your dedication and perseverance to have baseball in Spearfish this summer did not go unnoticed and we sincerely thank you.