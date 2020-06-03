Sasquatch a no-go for 2020 season

The Spearfish Sasquatch announced Wednesday night that they would not play in the 2020 Expedition League season because of the COVID-19 virus.
The league announced that it would begin games June 26 with six of the 10 teams competing. Also not competing this season will be the Casper Horseheads, the expansion Sioux Falls Sunfish and the Wheat City Jacks.
"It is with extreme sadness that the Spearfish Sasquatch announce the cancellation of their 2020 season. These are words that were unimaginable just a few short months ago, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the best decision to make at this time," the Sasquatch said in a release.
"This difficult decision was based on our number one priority: the health, safety, and needs of all involved. Following CDC, Federal, State, and Municipal guidelines, in addition to medical recommendations, the Spearfish Sasquatch determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, personnel and fans during this unprecedented health crisis.
"We at the Spearfish Sasquatch would like to thank our players, coaches, interns and employees who were committed and ready for a great season in Spearfish. Your dedication and perseverance to have baseball in Spearfish this summer did not go unnoticed and we sincerely thank you.
"To all our dedicated fans and partners, we thank you for your continued support and look forward to coming back stronger than ever in 2021. Until then, the Spearfish Sasquatch are committed to staying active and involved in our great community."
The Expedition League, a summer wood bat collegiate baseball league, is in its third season.
Shaw, Glenn among Coyote track and field commitments
South Dakota director of track and field/cross country Lucky Huber is pleased to announce the additions of 12 track and field athletes, six men and six women, to the Coyote track and field program for 2020-21.
The commitments include Sydney Shaw of Sturgis, Jarek Glenn of St. Thomas More, Dylan Blake, Demar Francis, Kaitlyn Gammon, Laken Gardner, Jacob Jenkins, Abrielle Jirele, Lizzy Kramer, Lionel McPhaull Jr., Virgil Steward and Renee Thompson.
A native of White Owl, Shaw placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.12 seconds at the 2019 South Dakota Class AA Track and Field Championships. She clocked a personal best time of 47.43 seconds in the preliminaries the day before. The time ranks fifth in Sturgis Brown High School history.
She’s a four-time state medalist, also competing on Sturgis Brown’s 4x200-meter relay which posted its best finish of fifth in 2017. She holds a Sturgis Brown school record as a part of the relay, clocking 1:45.06. Shaw won the 300 hurdles at the 2018 Black Hills Conference meet and finished runner-up the following season. She’s a three-sport letterwinner, also competing for the Scoopers’ volleyball and basketball teams.
Glenn finished runner-up in the 800 meters and third in the mile, while also placing in a pair of relays, at the 2019 South Dakota Class A Track and Field Championships. He’s a five-time state medalist on the track, helping St. Thomas More win the team title four out of five years. Glenn is also a four-time state medalist on the cross country course and placed fourth s a senior with a clocking of 16:44.71
These 12 commitments bring South Dakota’s class of 2020 to 31 incoming student-athletes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!