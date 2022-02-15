Sasquatch among teams sued by Expedition League

The Spearfish Sasquatch are among several organizations being sued by the Expedition League, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

The lawsuit claims money is owed to the Expedition League and that the organizations' continued use of logos and services marks violates their affiliation agreement, which reportedly states that teams must stop using said imagery upon termination with the EL.

The Sasquatch and six other summer baseball organizations named in the lawsuit left the Expedition League following the conclusion of the 2021 season last fall to form the Independence Baseball League, which is slated to begin its inaugural season in May.

